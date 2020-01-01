Former Bayern Munich star Elber: I told Lewandowski he is even better than me!

The Polish striker has been prolific during his time in Bavaria, reaching second on the club's all-time scoring chart

Former Bayern Munich striker Giovane Elber was a prolific scorer during his time in Bavaria, but admits that he told Robert Lewandowski that he is even better than he was.

Elber spent six seasons with Bayern between 1997 and 2003, winning the Bundesliga on four occasions and lifting the Champions League once.

The Brazilian scored 140 goals during his time with Bayern, good for ninth on the club's all-time scoring chart.

Elber, though, has confessed that his exploits do not equal those of the prolific Poland international, who is second on that same scoring chart and only trails Bayern legend Gerd Muller.

"[Lewandowski] told me that his father was a constant viewer of the Bundesliga and once told him, 'You have to mirror this player, Giovane Elber,'" the Brazilian told Goal.

"So I told him this: 'You're not equal, you are even better than me!'

"It's impressive the focus he has, his calmness and the person that he is. He is a spectacular guy."

Lewandowski has not accomplished everything at Bayern yet though. Among the honours he is still chasing are a Champions League title and Muller's all-time Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season.

The Polish star was part of the Borussia Dortmund side that fell to Bayern in the 2012-13 Champions League final, while his career high in Bundesliga goals is 30 – which he reached in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Elber was quizzed on which accomplishment would be easier for Lewandowski to reach, and said Muller's record might be closer for the 31-year-old than a European crown.

"I think today it's easier for him to surpass the record of goals scored in one season," Elber said. "There's lot of games to be played and I believe he can reach Gerd Muller's record because he scores goals almost every game.

"The Champions [League] is more complicated, but of course I'd be very happy if he could break Gerd Muller's record and also win a Champions League."

Lewandowski has scored 25 Bundesliga goals so far in 2019-20, with Bayern set to resume their season after the coronavirus-enforced break on Sunday when they travel to face Union Berlin.