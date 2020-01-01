Former Arsenal star Eboue: Asante Kotoko President cannot sack his players

The erstwhile Cote d'Ivoire fullback was asked to share his thoughts on the development in the camp of Ghana's biggest club

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has waded into the topical discussion on Asante Kotoko executive chairman Kwame Kyei and his team.

The Porcupine Warriors have become the talk of the town after a leaked audio from an emergency meeting, after a stunning elimination from the Ghana FA Cup at the hands of a lower division side, revealed the club chief threatening to sack the players if they failed to change the club's fortunes.

The defeat came on the back of another embarrassing display against Aduana Stars in the Premier League where the Porcupine Warriors have picked up only one win in their last five games.

“The president can get angry against the players and the technical team but he can’t sack the players," erstwhile Cote d'Ivoire international Eboue told Ashh FM.

"Never and never because they [players] have a contract with the club. Maybe the president can amend them.

“You know some presidents of the clubs when they get angry they can insult players badly.

"Even some coaches also insult the players when they get angry but they can’t sack the players."

Defending champions Kotoko were the biggest casualty of the FA Cup Round of 64 as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Division One League side.

The two-time African champions are the most successful club in the history of the Ghana Premier League, with 23 titles.