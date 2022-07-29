Former Al Ahly coach Mosimane endorses Morocco defender Benoun’s transfer to Qatar SC

The South African tactician has termed the player a ‘top quality centre-back’ after he ditched the Cairo Red Devils for the Doha-based side

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has endorsed the transfer of Morocco defender Badr Benoun from the Egyptian giants to Qatar SC.

The 28-year-old finally completed the move to Qatar after back and forth between the two clubs and Mosimane, who coached the player during his two years at Al Ahly, believes the Middle East club is getting a quality player.

“This is a top quality centre-back. Proved himself at Fifa Club World Cup and Caf Champions League stages,” Mosimane said of Benoun via a social media post on Thursday.

Benoun joined Al Ahly in November 2020 from Raja Casablanca and established himself at the club with Mosimane trusting him in key matches.

He was involved in the 2020 Fifa Club World Cup when Al Ahly finished third following victory against Brazilian side Palmeiras and also featured in the Caf Champions League matches where the Red Devils claimed the title last year before relinquishing it to Wydad Casablanca in 2022.

Mosimane departed from the club soon after the 2-0 defeat to Wydad but he seems to still have an eye on those he left behind.

Reports indicate that Bannon’s transfer will cost Qatar SC $2.5 million with $500,000 in add-ons. The transfer seemed to have fallen through early this month after it was reported that the two clubs had failed to reach an agreement.

Benoun returned to action in May after being absent since January due to Covid-19-related complications and later an injury sustained while on national team duties.

Al Ahly have made a huge profit from the player they signed just two years ago for a reported $500,000 and Benoun leaves the club after making 52 appearances in all competitions while scoring four goals.

He won the 2020-21 Caf Champions League, two Caf Super Cups and the 2019-20 Egyptian Cup during his spell with the Cairo giants.

Benoun will be the third African player at the Doha-based side which already have Nigerian forward Anthony Okpotu and Egypt U19 midfielder Saif Aboutrika. Spanish midfielder Javi Martinez, formerly of Bayern Munich and Athletic Bilbao, is the star name of the team.

Qatar SC will be hoping to improve on their ninth-place finish of last season in the 12-team league.