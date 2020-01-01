'For the first time ever, East Africa can produce World Cup final competitor' - Kasaya

The retired goalkeeper assesses the chances of the Cecafa region getting a slot in the competition following the group stage round on Tuesday

Former Mathare United and AFC Leopards goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya believes East Africa has a good chance to have a representative in the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Kenya, Rwanda, Mali and Uganda have been pooled in Group E and Kasaya says the team which has the best preparation will sail through to the knockout round.

The retired custodian also explained why it is wrong to claim Rwanda are the underdogs compared to their group stage opponents.

“For the first time, there is a good chance for an East African team to qualify for the World Cup. I can't pick an underdog in this particular group and many may say it is Rwanda but I defer,” Kasaya told Goal.

“See how their league is performing and growing fast and how many players they are exporting. That tells you one cannot write off Rwanda at all.

“You cannot judge football like other games, there is a lot that has to be taken into consideration before saying this team is more competitive than the other one.”

Kasaya was also quick to suggest the Harambee Stars are not getting enough support and this may prove to be a stumbling block in their pursuit to snatch a ticket to the World Cup final for the first time in their history.

“Sorry to say this, but the truth is the government and corporate's support towards Harambee Stars is so little and it has to improve,” he added.

“First of all, how you prepare matters a lot and secondly, are you getting support from relevant bodies?

“[Francis] Kimanzi needs support and if he gets it there is no doubt we can move forward really quickly. We also need to get at least a draw from our away matches and pick maximum points at home and at the end, who knows, we can qualify for Qatar finals.

“The key thing to underline is good preparation and, in its absence, we should expect little from the team.

“We have the capacity, manpower and talent and the only thing which is missing is support from the government and other corporates. If Kimanzi gets that he will take this team far for sure.”

Tanzania, another Cecafa region nation, have been pooled in Group J alongside Benin, Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.