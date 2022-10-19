Footballer appears to flash his penis at opponent to put him off as he stepped up to take free-kick

A footballer in Colombia's first division appeared to flash his penis in an attempt to distract his opponent from taking a free-kick.

Perea flashes penis while in wall

Camera panned at exact moment he is exposed

Opponent missed subsequent free-kick

WHAT HAPPENED? Santa Fe defender Geisson Perea has gone viral for his rather unusual attempt to distract his opponent as he appeared to flash his penis as a Jaguares de Cordoba player stepped up to take a free-kick. The camera panned to a closer angle of the wall so fans could get a better angle of the imminent set-piece and caught the bizarre moment, giving fans quite the talking point.

(Explicit content warning)

Twitter/ManuelMenacho0

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Perea's antics appeared to have the desired effect as the subsequent free-kick was missed, but Santa Fe ultimately lost the game 2-1 thanks to a 94th-minute winner.