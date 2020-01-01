Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend

Goal lists out the television listings of all the major football activity from across the world

Football never stops they say, and there's no arguing with that statement if you take a look at the TV schedule. Whether it is the Indian Super League, Premier League, Champions League or the Bundesliga, there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in India tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Star Sports, DSport, Sony TEN and more.

*All times are IST.

Wednesday, January 22

Bengaluru host Odisha in what promises to be an intriguing ISL encounter.

Time (IST) Match TV channel 7:20 pm ISL: Bengaluru vs Odisha Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla



Thursday, January 23

Manchester United return to Premier League action, while Tottenham and Leicester will be looking to return to winning ways, too.

Elsewhere, there are both I-League and ISL games on the calendar as well, with Mohun Bagan awaiting a trip to NEROCA.

Time (IST) Match TV channel 12:50 am Premier League: Leicester City vs West Ham Star Sports 3 12:50 am Premier League: Tottenham vs Norwich Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD 1:30 am Premier League: Man Utd vs Burnley Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD 2 pm I-League: NEROCA vs Mohun Bagan DSport 7:20 pm ISL: Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla



Friday, January 24

There is more Premier League action on Star Sports on Friday, with leaders Liverpool travelling to Wolves.

Time (IST) Match TV channel 1:20 am Premier League: Wolves vs Liverpool Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD 7:20 pm ISL: Hyderabad vs Mumbai City Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla



Saturday, January 25

There is Serie A action on Sony TEN and ESPN at the weekend as Milan travel to Brescia, while Bundesliga hopefuls RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich can be seen in action on Star Sports.

Time (IST) Match TV channel 12:46 am Bundesliga: Dortmund vs 1. FC Koln Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD 1:15 am Serie A: Brescia vs Milan Sony TEN 2 SD & HD 7 pm I-League: Chennai City vs East Bengal DSport 7:20 pm ISL: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla 7:45 pm Bundesliga: Eintracht vs RB Leipzig Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD 7:46 pm Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Mainz Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD 10:30 pm Serie A: Fiorentina vs Genoa Sony ESPN SD & HD 10:46 pm Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Schalke Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD



Sunday, January 26

The weekend ends with a nice mix of Serie A, I-League and Bundesliga, with Inter Milan, Churchill Brothers and Bayer Leverkusen among the teams to be watched on Sony TEN, DSport and Star Sports.

Time (IST) Match TV channel 1:15 am Serie A: Torino vs Atalanta Sony TEN 2 SD & HD 5 pm Serie A: Inter Milan vs Cagliari Sony TEN 1 SD & HD 7 pm I-League: Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers DSport 7:46 pm Bundesliga: Werder vs Hoffenheim Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD 10:16 pm Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD 10:30 pm Serie A: Roma vs Lazio Sony TEN 1 SD & HD



