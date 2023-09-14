Football Manager 2024: Release date, price, new features, early access, wonderkids & where to buy

Everything you need to know about the newest Football Manager game, coming out this year.

Football Manager 2024 will be the 20th game in the hugely popular Football Manager series and it will soon be emblazoned on computer screens across the soccer-loving world.

Dubbed "a love letter to football" by Football Manager director Miles Jacobson, the game will be the last of its kind with developers revealing plans to make major upgrades in 2024 with FM25, including the introduction of women's football among other features.

So, when is FM 24 coming out, what new features will there be and how much will it cost? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is Football Manager 2024 released?

November 6, 2023 is the Football Manager 2024 release date.

The release day is a Monday and it follows the tradition of Football Manager dropping in the first week of November, ahead of the busy festive and shopping periods.

The launch date was confirmed by Football Manager chiefs on September 12, 2023, with a fascinating trailer ( which you can watch below) accompanying the announcement.

Football Manager 2024 prices & where to buy

Game U.S. price UK price Football Manager 2024 $59.99 £44.99 Football Manager 2024 Console $59.99 £44.99 Football Manager 2024 Touch TBC TBC Football Manager 2024 Mobile TBC TBC

Football Manager 2024 and Football Manager 2024 Console are each priced at $59.99 in the United States and £44.99 in the United Kingdom.

A 10 per cent discount is available to those who pre-purchase from a SEGA-approved digital retailer, meaning it can be bought for the cheaper price of $53.99 in the U.S. or £40.49 in the UK.

Details regarding the cost of the Football Manager 2024 Mobile game and the Football Manager 2024 Touch version have not yet been confirmed.

There are a number of ways to buy and download FM24, with Steam being a popular option for PC gamers, while FM24 Console is available to purchase at the official PlayStation and Microsoft stores.

High-street gaming retail stores will also be stocking the game, so you can get your order in locally if you prefer too.

Which consoles is Football Manager 2024 playable on?

Edition Devices Football Manager 2024 PC, Mac Football Manager 2024 Console PS5, Xbox Football Manager 2024 Touch Nintendo Switch, Tablet

Football Manager 2024 is available to play on PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, tablet devices and mobile.

A specific version - FM24 Console - is available to play on Xbox and PS5, while FM24 Touch is available to play on Nintendo Switch.

How to get early access to Football Manager 2024

Early access to Football Manager 2024 is available to those who pre-purchase the PC/Mac version of the game via Steam or the Epic Games stores.

The perk usually allows buyers to play the game roughly two weeks ahead of the official launch date, so we expect early access to be available on or around October 23, 2023.

What new features will be on Football Manager 2024?

The roadmap for new features on FM24 promises updates in a number of areas in the game.

Among them will be "smarter" transfers, along with changes to squad building and finance. There will be new features related to intermediaries, such as agents, and the process of selling players.

Individual player targets and interaction will also receive updates in FM 24 and there will be "truer football motion", meaning more visual improvements are in store for the game engine.

GOAL will update here with the confirmed features in the game.

Who are the wonderkids on Football Manager 2024?

We will have to wait to see the full database before we can definitively bring you the best wonderkids to buy in FM24, but NXGN - GOAL's list of the top 50 wonderkids in the world - gives a good idea. You can see the 2023 list here.

Players such as Warren Zaire-Emery, Arda Guler, Evan Ferguson, Alejandro Garnacho, Paul Wanner and others are sure to be among the best young players to buy, as are Gavi, Vitor Roque and Mathys Tel.