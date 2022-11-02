Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Best young strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers to buy

Ryan KellyRyan Kelly
|
Cristiano Ronaldo Alejandro Garnacho Endrick Football Manager 2023Getty/GOAL composite
EsportsJ. BellinghamUEFA Champions LeagueUEFA Europa LeagueUEFA Europa Conference LeagueJ. BellinghamPedriG. BazunuGaviAlejandro Garnacho

GOAL takes a look at the best young players to sign on Football Manager 2023

Unearthing a wonderkid in Football Manager can be highly satisfying, particularly if they go on to become a world-class player who spearheads your success or if you manage to cash in with a lucrative transfer fee when a bigger club comes calling.

Football Manager 2023 is here and, to help you refine your scouting, GOAL takes a look at some of the best young players with high potential to sign on the game, listed according to their value.

Note: We have limited the list to the best strikers, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers aged 20 and under, with players' ages matching those at the start of the game.

Football Manager 2023 wonderkid strikers: Best young forwards

Player

Age

Club

Nat.

VA.

Karim Adeyemi

20

Borussia Dortmund

Germany

£54m - £80m

Jeremy Doku

20

Rennes

Belgium

£51m - £63m

Fabio Silva

19

Wolves

Portugal

£48m - £71m

Mathys Tel

17

Bayern Munich

France

£38m - £55m

Ansu Fati

19

Barcelona

Spain

£38m -£55m

Gabriel Vidovic

18

Bayern Munich

Croatia

£34m - £51m

Joao Pedro

20

Watford

Brazil

£30m

Youssoufa Moukoko

17

Borussia Dortmund

Germany

£25m - £29m

Mohamed-Ali Cho

18

Real San Sebastian

France

£23m - £34m

Joe Gelhardt

20

Leeds United

England

£23m - £33m

Dane Scarlett

18

Tottenham

England

£21m - £31m

Jon Karrikaburu

19

Real San Sebastian

Spain

£20m - £25m

Jamie Donley

17

Tottenham

Northern Ireland

£19m - £28m

Benjamin Sesko

19

RB Salzburg

Slovenia

£16m - £24m

Vitor Roque

17

ATP

Brazil

£12m - £14.5m

Marcos Leonardo

19

SAN

Brazil

£11.5m - £17m

Endrick

15

SEP

Brazil

£11m - £13.5m

Sekou Mara

19

Southampton

France

£11m - £13m

Evan Ferguson

17

Brighton

Ireland

£10.5m - £15.5m

Rodrigo Ribeiro

17

Sporting CP

Portugal

£9.4m - £13.5m

Ricardo Pepi

19

Augsburg

USA

£8.8m -£13m

Emre Tezgel

16

Stoke City

England

£6.4m - £8m

Julian Rijkhoff

17

Borussia Dortmund

Netherlands

£6m - £8.8m

Alex Tibidi

18

Stuttgart

France

£4.6m -£6.8m

Iker Bravo

17

Bayer Leverkusen

Spain

£2.6m - £5.2m

Rory Wilson

16

Aston Villa

Scotland

£900k - £1.9m

Some of the best strikers and forwards on Football Manager 2023 will set you back a significant fee, so you will need a hefty transfer budget to sign those at the top end, such as Borussia Dortmund duo Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko.

The likes of Ansu Fati at Barcelona and Bayern Munich's 17-year-old Mathys Tel will also be hard to sign unless you are prepared to make a major transfer bid. Nevertheless, many wonderkids are open to loan moves, particularly if they are not featuring for their parent club and this is a definite option if you are managing a financially-restrained club.

Fifteen-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Endrick is considered one of the best young strikers to sign on Football Manager 2023 and has a transfer tag of £11 million to £13.5 million, which makes him somewhat more affordable, but he will not be able to leave Brazil until he turns 18.

Endrick Palmeiras Athletico-PR Brasileirão 25 10 2022Getty Images

Football Manager 2023 wonderkid midfielders: Best young DMs, CAMs & wingers

Player

Age

Club

Nat.

VA.

Jude Bellingham

18

Borussia Dortmund

England

£106m - £126m

Pedri

19

Barcelona

Spain

£67m - £83m

Florian Wirtz

19

Bayer Leverkusen

Germany

£66m - £98m

Jamal Musiala

19

Bayern Munich

Germany

£62m - £77m

Noni Madueke

20

PSV

England

£60m - £87m

Eduardo Camavinga

19

Real Madrid

France

£55m - £68m

Giovanni Reyna

19

Borussia Dortmund

USA

£55m - £66m

Gavi

17

Barcelona

Spain

£55m - £66m

Yeremy Pino

19

Villarreal

Spain

£52m - £77m

Harvey Elliott

19

Liverpool

England

£44m - £55m

Nico Williams

19

A. Bilbao

Spain

£35m - £51m

Romeo Lavia

18

Southampton

Belgium

£28m - £41m

Alfie Devine

17

Tottenham

England

£25m - £31m

Ilaix Moriba

19

RB Leipzig

Guinea

£25m - £30m

Fabio Miretti

18

Juventus

Italy

£24m - £36m

Rayan Cherki

18

Lyon

France

£24m - £30m

Hannibal

19

Manchester UFC

Tunisia

£29m - £29m

Carney Chukwuemeka

18

Chelsea

England

£23m - £29m

Warren Zaire-Emery

16

PSG

France

£20m - £30m

Alejandro Garnacho

17

Manchester UFC

Argentina

£19m - £28m

Harvey Vale

18

Chelsea

England

£18.5m - £23m

Charlie Patino

18

Arsenal

England

£17m - £35m

Julio Enciso

18

Brighton

Paraguay

£16m - £20m

Shola Shoretire

18

Manchester UFC

England

£13m - £16.5m

Jordan James

17

Birmingham City

Wales

£13m - £16.5m

Julien Duranville

16

Anderlecht

Belgium

£12.5m - £15.5m

Luka Sucic

19

RB Salzburg

Croatia

£12.5m - £14.5m

Paul Wanner

16

Bayern Munich

Germany

£12m - £17.5m

Ben Doak

16

Liverpool

Scotland

£11m - £16m

Leo Castledine

16

Chelsea

England

£11m - £16m

Archie Gray

16

Leeds

England

£11m - £13.5m

Yaser Asprilla

18

Watford

Colombia

£11m - £13.5m

Fabio Blanco

18

Barcelona

Spain

£9.8m - £12m

Luka Romero

17

Lazio

Argentina

£9.4 - £11.5m

Angelo

17

SAN

Brazil

£9m - £13.5m

Ewan Simpson

15

Aston Villa

Scotland

£9m - £13.5m

Noel Aseko Nkili

16

Bayern Munich

Germany

£8.8m - £11m

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

17

Borussia Dortmund

England

£8.6m - £13m

Alvaro Bastida

18

Cadiz

Spain

£8.6m - £10.5m

Arda Guler

17

Fenerbahce

Turkey

£8.6m - £10.5m

Charlie Webster

18

Chelsea

England

£8.6m - £10m

Eyup Aydin

17

Bayern Munich

Germany

£8m - £12m

Roony Bardghji

16

Kobenhavn

Sweden

£6.4m - £9.4m

Jobe Bellingham

16

Birmingham City

England

£5.8m - £7.2m

Lovro Zvonarek

17

Bayern Munich

Croatia

£5.6m - £6.6m

Arijon Ibrahimovic

16

Bayern Munich

Germany

£3.7m - £7m

Simone Pafundi

16

Udinese

Italy

£3.2m - £6.2m

Kenan Yildiz

17

Juventus

Turkey

£600k -£4m

Wesley Dual

16

Barcelona

Spain

£500k - £1.1m

Jude Bellingham, Pedri and Florian Wirtz are wonderkid midfielders who are effectively unattainable unless you are managing one of the biggest clubs in the world and have a transfer kitty to match. Signing such players would be a statement, but if you have to work with a small budget, there are still plenty of options available.

Alejandro Garnacho is the type of bright talent that could be available to sign on loan, given that he is not yet a first-team player for Manchester UFC (Manchester United).

Watford's Yaser Asprilla has potential to shine and has already been capped at senior level for Colombia, while Jobe Bellingham - brother of Jude - could follow in his elder sibling's footsteps. Brazilian youngster Angelo could represent value for money if you negotiate a decent deal, while Wesley Dual at Barcelona and Kenan Yildiz at Juventus have fairly low price tags.

You can see more wingers, defensive midfielders and attacking midfielders in the table above.

Football Manager 2023 wonderkid defenders: Best young centre-backs & full-backs

Player

Age

Club

Nat.

VA.

Tino Livramento

19

Southampton

England

£70m - £84m

Nuno Mendes

20

PSG

Portugal

£69m - £101m

Josko Gvardiol

20

RB Leizpig

Croatia

£69m - £82m

Destiny Udogie

19

Tottenham

Italy

£43m - £53m

Giorgio Scalvini

18

Atalanta

Italy

£35m - £43m

Devyne Rensch

19

Ajax

Netherlands

£27m - £32m

Antonio Silva

18

Benfica

Portugal

£24m - £30m

Kaiky

18

Almeria

Brazil

£21m - £31m

Joe Scally

19

Borussia M'gladbach

USA

£17m - £21m

Jesus Vazquez

19

Valencia

Spain

£16m - £23m

Alejandro Balde

18

Barcelona

Spain

£13.5m - £20m

Reuell Walters

17

Arsenal

England

£10m - £12m

Diego Coppola

18

Verona

Italy

£9.8m - £14.5m

Conor Bradley

18

Liverpool

Northern Ireland

£9.4m - £14m

Stefan Bajcetic

17

Liverpool

Spain

£8.8m - £13m

Calvin Ramsey

18

Liverpool

Scotland

£8.8m - £13m

Tayo Adaramola

18

Crystal Palace

Ireland

£7.2m - £8.8

Jayden Meghoma

15

Southampton

England

£6.6m - £10m

Adam Aznou

16

Bayern Munich

Spain

£5.6m - £6.8m

Arnau Martinez

19

Girona

Spain

£4.2m - £6.2m

Maldini Kacurri

16

Arsenal

Albania

£2.9m - £5.6m

Mateusz Jasinski

16

Wolfsburg

Poland

£2m - £3.9m

Taylan Bulut

16

Schalke

Germany

£1.2m - £2.5m

Paulo Fritschi

17

Stuttgart

Germany

£1.1m - £2.2m

Leandro Morgalla

17

1860 Munchen

Germany

£950k -£2m

Vincent Manuba

16

Bayern Munich

Germany

£950k - £2m

Joshua Uwakhonye

16

Borussia M'gladbach

Germany

£850k - £1.7m

Benfica have a brilliant young centre-back called Antonio Silva and he could well be the next Ruben Dias, but he'll cost you. Germany, meanwhile is packed full with talented defenders, such as Paulo Fritschi at Stuttgart, Leandro Morgalla of 1860 Munich and Bayern Munich's Vincent Manuba.

Arsenal have a youngster by the name of Maldini in their ranks - 16-year-old Maldini Kacurri - and if he's anything like his namesake from Milan, you'll have a cracking defender on your hands.

Check out the best young centre-backs and full-backs on Football Manager 2023 in the table above.

Football Manager 2023 wonderkid goalkeepers

Player

Age

Club

Nat.

VA.

Gavin Bazunu

20

Southampton

Ireland

£33m - £49m

Anatoli Trubin

20

Shakhtar

Ukraine

£30m - £44m

Gabriel Slonina

18

Chelsea

USA

£12.5m - £18.5m

Josh Griffiths

20

West Brom

England

£6.2m - £7.4m

Ted Curd

16

Chelsea

England

£5.4m - £6.4m

Dennis Seimen

16

Stuttgart

Germany

£4m - £6.2m

Iker Alvarez

20

Villarreal

Andorra

£4m - £5.8m

Luca Podlech

17

Schalke

Germany

£1.3m - £2.6m

Martin Turk

18

Parma

Slovenia

£900k - £1.9m

Maarten Vandevoordt

20

Genk

Belgium

£800k - £4.3m

Tommy Setford

16

Ajax

England

£750k - £8.2m

Alex Padilla

18

A. Bilbao

Spain

£450k - £6.2m

Dogan Alemdar

19

Rennes

Turkey

£325k - £3.3m

Ferran Quetglas

17

Real Madrid

Spain

£250k - £2.5m

Marcelo Pitaluga

19

Liverpool

Brazil

£250k - £750k

If you are a believer in promoting young goalkeeping talents, then you can't go far wrong with Gavin Bazunu or Gabriel Slonina, though you'll likely have to pay a premium. Sixteen-year-old Dennis Seiman at Stuttgart is highly regarded, as is Alex Padilla at Athletic Club.

Marcelo Pitaluga is the Brazilian understudy to Alisson at Liverpool, while Rennes' Turkish shot-stopper Dogan Alemdar is relatively affordable for a full international with lots of senior experience under his belt already.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

55066 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

  • 33%Manchester City
  • 17%Paris Saint-Germain
  • 10%Liverpool
  • 40%Other team
55066 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the UEFA Champions League on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

More Football Manager 2023 news & updates