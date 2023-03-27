‘Football is passion’ - Antonio Conte issues heartfelt Tottenham statement and avoids petty digs at club after sacking

- Conte sacked after rant
- Spurs in fourth place
- Italian thanks club
WHAT HAPPENED? There were no theatrics in Conte's first remarks since being dismissed as Tottenham's manager, with the boss offering positive sentiments towards the club in a statement shared on Instagram.
🏆 TOP STORY: England power rankings: Saka on fire
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Arsenal be relieved they didn't sign Mudryk?
🚨 MUST READ: Inside Conte’s Tottenham sacking
WHAT THEY SAID: "Football is passion," Conte wrote. "I would like to deeply thank everyone at SPURS who appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of living football as a coach. A special thought to the Fans who always showed me support and appreciation, it’s been unforgettable to hear them singing my name. Our journey together has ended, I wish you all the best for the future."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conte's dismissal was seemingly tied to his sharp criticism of Tottenham as a club steeped in failure. He is well-known for butting heads with management at the organisations he works for, but those comments were seen internally as a step too far.
WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs are in action next Monday against Everton with Cristian Stellini in the dugout on an interim basis.