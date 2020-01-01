Following Mamelodi Sundowns' Onyango would be 'dream come true' - Watenga

The goalkeeper has been linked with a move to the PSL champions and states his desire to join his number one compatriot

Ugandan goalkeeper Ismail Watenga has stated his desire to work hard at Mamelodi Sundowns should his reported move materialise in the end.

The rumour mill has been awash with reports Watenga is on the verge of completing a move to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions and, in an interview with Football 256, has revealed he would be excited should he join Dennis Onyango at the Brazilians.

Watenga left Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Sofapaka after a short stint with them in January as injuries denied him enough playtime at the former Kenyan champions.

“Of course, we all work hard to be like Denis [Onyango] or even better so if the chance [at Mamelodi Sundowns] comes to follow in his footsteps it would be a dream come true,” Watenga told Football256.

The former Ugandan Premier League (UPL) winning goalkeeper also declared the desire to return to the Cranes team where, again, Onyango has been an undisputable goalkeeper.

“I just want to work hard and get back to the national team,” added the former Vipers star.

Watenga left the Venoms at the end of 2018 after he failed to renew his contract and joined Ethiopian side Bunna FC.

Injuries again dealt a blow to his dreams of making himself a name at the club before eventually joining Batoto ba Mungu on September 2, 2019, which was the KPL's deadline day.

Watenga's seven-year stay at Vipers saw him win two UPL titles and a domestic trophy before his 2018 exit.

Should the goalkeeper successfully make the Sundowns move, he will have to fight with other goalkeepers apart from Onyango, including Kennedy Mwene and Reyaad Pieterse for a starting berth.

Posnet Omwony is another Ugandan goalkeeper who made his name in the PSL at Bloemfontein FC and at Black Leopards. He is now at Roses United, a South African National First Division club.