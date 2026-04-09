Following in Mohamed Salah’s footsteps, Liverpool have lost their second star of the summer

Liverpool announced on Thursday evening that Scottish defender Andy Robertson will leave the club at the end of the current 2025–2026 season, when his contract expires.

In an official statement on its website, the club confirmed: “Liverpool Football Club confirms that Andy Robertson will end his career with the Reds at the end of the current season.”

Robertson, 32, joined from Hull City in the summer of 2017 and has since made 373 appearances across all competitions.

The Scotland captain has been a key figure in Liverpool’s recent success under Jürgen Klopp and his successors.

During nine seasons at Anfield he has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Community Shield.

Read also:

Exciting deal... Will Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk team up at a new club?

Florentino Pérez chasing ‘Real Madrid’s nemesis’



Robertson departs as a modern Liverpool legend, having played a pivotal role in the club’s transformation since his arrival.

Last January he was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, but talks broke down.

His exit was confirmed shortly after Mohamed Salah revealed his own plans to leave at the same time, despite having a year left on his contract.

For now, Robertson is fully focused on helping the reigning Premier League champions finish the season as strongly as possible, with any celebrations of his legacy set to wait until the campaign’s close.