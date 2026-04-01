Following his sudden injury... Bergwijn's stance on the Al-Hazm match revealed

Media reports have revealed the status of Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, of Al-Ittihad Jeddah, regarding his participation in the match against Al-Hazm in the Saudi Roshen League, following the sudden injury he sustained recently.

Al-Ittihad will host Al-Hazm next Friday at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reported that Bergwijn sustained the injury during Al-Ittihad’s training session last Sunday, which led to his absence from the friendly match against Al-Wehda the following day.

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The newspaper noted that the Dutch winger undertook individual training, running around the pitch and working with the ball, to prepare him for the match against Al-Hazm.

The decision for Bergwijn to train individually was made by Al-Ittihad’s coaching staff, led by Portuguese manager Sérgio Conceição, to allow him to rest and prevent the injury from worsening.

The Dutch winger will return to the Tigers’ group training tomorrow, Thursday, to be ready to play in the Al-Hazm match as normal.

The 28-year-old has featured in 25 matches for the Jeddah-based side since the start of the current season across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.