Casper van Eijck is returning to Feyenoord to bolster the club’s medical team, sources have told 1908.nl.

Feyenoord are experiencing a challenging campaign despite occupying second place in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. Last month, the club appointed Dick Advocaat as an advisor to support head coach Robin van Persie until the season’s end.

The 69-year-old is now poised to lend his expertise to the Rotterdam club, with the aim of halting the current injury crisis.

Feyenoord has been hit hard by injuries all season, with Thomas Beelen, Gernot Trauner, Bart Nieuwkoop, Sem Steijn, Leo Sauer, Gijs Smal and Anis Hadj Moussa currently sidelined.

Van Eijck is no stranger to Feyenoord, having served as club doctor from 2010 to 2021 before stepping aside to focus on pancreatic cancer research.

In early 2024 he joined the Curaçao national team as its doctor alongside Advocaat, who was appointed head coach; both left the set-up in February due to personal circumstances.

As with Advocaat, Van Eijck’s role is supportive rather than operational: he will not join the medical staff on a full-time basis nor take a seat in the dugout.