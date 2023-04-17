‘Folarin Balogun won’t start with Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal’ – USMNT target urged to follow William Saliba’s lead & consider another loan

Folarin Balogun has been warned that he will not start for Arsenal while Gabriel Jesus is around, with William Gallas advising another loan move.

Striker starring on loan at Reims

England & United States tug of war

Big decisions with club & country

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old striker has seen his stock soar during a productive spell in France with Reims this season. Balogun’s 19-goal haul has led some to suggest that he could have a role to play at parent club Arsenal next term, while England and the United States have become locked in an international allegiance tug of war. Gallas sees a bright future for Balogun, but believes he would benefit from following William Saliba’s lead and taking in another spell away from Emirates Stadium before returning to north London better prepared to make his mark.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Arsenal defender Gallas has told Genting Casino: “I don’t think Balogun will start for Arsenal with Jesus at the club. He’s only 21. You see some players who don’t understand what it takes to play for a club like Arsenal, what they can bring him. If he stays at Arsenal he will train with players better than at Reims. His football will improve. I’m sure even if he’s a second choice he will get chances. It will be up to him to show what he can do. Sometimes players think they should be starting early. But take it slowly. If he doesn’t go back to Arsenal, maybe he will go on loan again. Look at Saliba. He came back, and he’s performing. He has to be patient, and if he gets the chance to come back he should. He can show what he can do when he gets a chance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun is under contract at Arsenal through to 2025, so the Gunners are under no pressure to consider a permanent transfer in the next window.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Balogun does, however have some big decisions to make with club and country, as it will be important for him to be getting regular game time at this stage of his career while also nailing his colours to an international mast that will allow him to flourish at that level.