Folarin Balogun creates history! Prospective USMNT star levels Ligue 1 scoring record by converting penalty against Lens

Folarin Balogun equalled the record for most goals by an Englishman in a single Ligue 1 season when he scored against Lens on Friday.

Balogun scored 19th Ligue 1 goal

Has matched a record set in 1936

USMNT keeping an eye on his exploits

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker endedhis recent scoring drought by converting a penalty to level the Ligue 1 tie at 1-1 on Friday, taking his tally up to 19 in the French top-flight. The last English player to net as many goals in one campaign was Frederick Kennedy in 1935-36. Balogun has now overtaken Glenn Hoddle, who scored 18 for Monaco in 1988-89.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 21-year-old's exploits in Ligue 1 has the United States and England national teams considering calling him up. The forward is eligible to play for both teams and has represented at youth level, but his senior international career has not yet been decided - with the striker also eligible for Nigeria.

His future at club level is also uncertain as the New York native is on loan at Reims from Arsenal and he could be on the move this summer, with Marseille, AC Milan and RB Leipzig said to be interested in signing him.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? After Friday's match against Lens, Reims will take on Angers on May 21.