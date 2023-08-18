Folarin Balogun to Chelsea?! Blues interested in shock move for £50m-rated Arsenal and USMNT star

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a shock move for Arsenal and United States international Folarin Balogun.

Chelsea show interest

Monaco pushing for deal

22-year-old in demand

WHAT HAPPENED? Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth reports the Blues have a genuine interest in signing the forward who shone last season while on loan in Ligue 1 with Reims. Although they are yet to lodge a formal bid and will face competition from Monaco who have already had one bid for the player rejected by Arsenal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Life at Todd Boehly's Chelsea is never dull. After a week where they landed two audacious deals from under the noses of Liverpool, they may have taken a pause for breath, but it seems another major play for a young talent may be in the making.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FOLARIN BALOGUN? The in-demand forward may be tempted by a move having failed to make the bench in Arsenal's Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest last week.