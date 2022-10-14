'A dream come true' - Foden signs new contract to stay at Man City until 2027

Phil Foden has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Manchester City until 2027.

New three-year deal for City forward

Homegrown star has become a regular

Guardiola and coaching staff praised

WHAT HAPPENED? A boyhood City fan who joined the club as an eight-year-old, Foden's contract was set to expire in 2024. He will now remain at the Etihad Stadium for a further three years and is determined to add to the 11 trophies he has already won since breaking into the first team as a teenager.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract. It’s a dream come true," he said. “I have been a City fan all my life. I’ve trained here for so many years and I’ve even been a ball boy. I love this club so much, so to know I am going to be a part of it until 2027 feels amazing.

“I’ve improved a lot in recent years and so much of that is down to Pep [Guardiola] and his staff, who guide me every single day on the training field. Working with them gives me the best chance of improving even more and becoming the best player I can be. With the squad we have here, I feel I can keep learning and winning trophies. Those are the two most important things to me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foden has become an integral member of Guardiola’s squad, making 182 appearances, winning four Premier League trophies and also collecting PFA Young Player of the Year and Premier League Young Player of the Season awards.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Manchester City

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FODEN? City head to perennial title rivals Liverpool on Sunday and later this year, the England forward should be part of Gareth Southgate's squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.