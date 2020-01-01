Flamengo manager Jorge Jesus cleared of coronavirus

The Portuguese manager has been given the all clear after a scare earlier this week

Flamengo head coach Jorge Jesus returned a negative result for coronavirus, the Brazilian champions announced.

Jesus tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, though it was weak or inconclusive and being checked.

The 65-year-old Portuguese manager was cleared of the virus on Wednesday amid the pandemic, which has claimed almost 9000 lives globally.

"Flamengo inform the new exam carried out by coach Jorge Jesus confirmed a negative result for COVID-19," the club said via Twitter.

"The club are grateful for the support of the entire Red-Black Nation to the Mister in the last days."

Taking to Instagram, Jesus also shared the good news posting: "I received the great news that my test for COVID-19 was negative.

"I am happy and grateful for the affection, support and concern for my health. I continue in prayer for all those affected."



Jesus has enjoyed great success at the helm of Flamengo since arriving in 2019, leading the club to Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa Libertadores and Recopa Sudamericana glory.

After winning a second Libertadores title and first since 1981 in November, Flamengo were crowned Brazilian champions for the seventh time last year, having not claimed the Campeonato Brasileiro since 2009.

Flamengo then added the Recopa – which pits the Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana champions against each other – to their collection in February.

Despite his initial positive diagnosis, Jesus stressed earlier this week that he was feeling fine but was ready to self-isolate to ensure he didn't spread the virus.

"Hello. Good afternoon in Brazil, good night in Portugal. True, my test was positive," he said via Instagram.

"It is also true that I feel normal, I am feeling exactly as I felt a month ago, a year ago, two, three, four...I am normal. I don't feel any symptoms.

"But I had a positive test. I'll be in reclusion. I want to thank the affection of my friends and the fans of Flamengo for sharing this situation with me.

"I think that in a few days everything will be back to normal, God willing. A big kiss to everyone. I am very confident."

Brazilian football was indefinitely suspended this week after initially continuing behind closed doors.