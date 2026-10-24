Flamengo lodge CONMEBOL complaint over ex-Man Utd centre-back Marcos Rojo’s eligibility after Libertadores shootout loss to 10-man Estudiantes

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Defending Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo have submitted a formal protest to South American football's governing body questioning the participation of former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo in Thursday's semi-final defeat. The Brazilian heavyweights crashed out on penalties at the Maracana after failing to break down 10-man Estudiantes across two goalless legs.

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Reigning champions contest defender's clearance

According to ESPN Brasil, the Rubro-Negro have challenged the 36-year-old's inclusion after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) granted him provisional clearance 24 hours before Thursday's decider. Flamengo argue the veteran lacked a final ruling, meaning Estudiantes risk a 3-0 walkover loss under CONMEBOL's Disciplinary Code before next week's defence deadline.

On the pitch, 40-year-old keeper Fernando Muslera saved spot-kicks from Jorginho, Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Henrique for a 3-2 shootout triumph.

Emergency signing sparks registration dispute

Estudiantes originally brought the La Plata academy graduate back as an emergency signing because centre-backs Gonzalez Pirez and Tomas Palacios were suspended for the opening leg. Contracted to Racing until December, Rojo left Diego Milito's club acrimoniously after Estudiantes agreed a $500,000 release fee plus a $250,000 bonus for reaching the final and $450,000 for lifting the trophy.

Although the Argentine club registered him domestically on October 9 outside the standard transfer window via an exception, CONMEBOL barred him from the first leg. After CAS intervened, head coach Cacique Medina started him in a back three on Thursday before Palacios replaced him in the 77th minute, while the visitors overcame Baltasar Rodriguez's 50th-minute red card alongside five-time World Cup veteran Muslera's heroics.

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Historical precedent favours Argentine visitors

While Flamengo hope for a reversal similar to the 2018 round of 16 when Santos were punished after drawing 0-0 with Independiente, that breach involved an internal CONMEBOL system rather than a directive from a higher judicial body like CAS. At the time, the governing body's official statement read: "CONMEBOL decides to declare Santos Futebol Clube the loser of the match played on August 21, award a 3-0 result in favor of Club Atletico Independiente, and uphold the suspension of player Carlos Andres Sanchez Arcosa."

Continental final awaits shootout winners

Unless the legal appeal succeeds, Estudiantes will face 2020 and 2021 winners Palmeiras in the final at Uruguay's Estadio Centenario on November 28. The Argentine side are chasing a fifth Libertadores crown - and their first since 2009 - while aiming to end a seven-year run of Brazilian champions since River Plate's 2018 triumph. Meanwhile, Flamengo resume Brasileirao duties against Atletico-MG on Sunday before playing Vasco and Gremio.