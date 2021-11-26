FKF’s Mwendwa arrested again a day after a Nairobi court set him free

Embattled former Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has been arrested again, just one day after a court in Nairobi closed the case against him.

GOAL can exclusively reveal Mwendwa was arrested while driving on Kiambu Road, when his car was blocked before plain-clothes officers came out and arrested him.

Former FKF CEO Barry Otieno confirmed the arrest to GOAL insisting they are not aware why he had been re-arrested.

'Mwendwa arrested again'

“The FKF President Nick [Mwendwa] has been arrested and is currently being held at DCI headquarters,” Otieno told GOAL.

“We don’t know why they have arrested him, no one knows the reason behind the arrest, all I know is he was driving on Kiambu Road when the policemen accosted him.”

On Thursday, Mwendwa was set free by a Nairobi court after the state prosecution asked for the closure of his file.

Everlyn Omunga, who led the state prosecution against the FA chief - said they were seeking the court’s permission to have the file temporarily closed as the investigation over allegations of financial misappropriation continued.

“We seek to close the file for the time being as we proceed with investigations before we prefer charges against him,” Onunga told Miliamni senior principal magistrate Wandia Nyamu.

Nyamu accepted the prosecution's pleadings and consequently closed the file: “I, therefore, order this matter closed as prayed by the DPP,” said the magistrate.

Mwendwa's lawyers, Eric Mutua, Professor Tom Ojienda, Nelson Havi, and John Khaminwa, did not oppose the request by the prosecution to close the investigation file for now.

'FKF to ensure normalcy returns'

After being set free, FKF issued a statement signed by Otieno, which stated they will work to ensure normalcy returns as far as soccer activities are concerned.

“Football Kenya Federation wishes to inform FKF members and the general public that the court has today, November 25, 2021, closed the file against FKF President [Nick] Mwendwa following the failure by the state to prefer charges against him,” read part of the letter.

“The FKF president is grateful for the due process and will continue to work towards ensuring that football in Kenya returns to normalcy.”

Mwendwa has been under scrutiny by state investigative agencies following allegations of improper use of public funds given by the Ministry of Sports to the federation to facilitate national teams.