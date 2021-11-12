FKF’s Mwendwa arrested a day after government appointed caretaker committee
Dennis Mabuka
Nov 12, 2021 13:58+00:00
FKF.
Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has been arrested just a day after the government moved to appoint a caretaker committee to manage football in the country.
GOAL can exclusively Mwendwa was accosted by six men in plain clothes as he was walking out of Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi and was whisked to an unknown destination.
A source, who was at the scene and did not want to be named, confirmed to GOAL the arrest.
“It is true he has been arrested by six police officers who whisked him away to an unknown destination,” the source told GOAL.
More to follow.......