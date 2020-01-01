Five Uganda U20 players test positive for coronavirus ahead of Afcon zonal qualifiers

The junior national side arrived at the camp on Saturday and underwent Covid-19 tests as they prepare to face regional rivals soon

Five Uganda U20 players have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the upcoming Cecafa zone African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) is yet to give an update on the matter but Football256 reports five samples turned positive from the tests that were done on Saturday.

The players entered into a residential training camp after head coach Morley Byekwaso had summoned 46 players for the zonal qualifiers.

The said players have been asked to self-isolate but the others are set to continue with the preparations as they reside at the Cranes' Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi nonetheless.

The Hippos are training at IUIU Campus in Kabojja until November 4 and are expected to shift base to the Fufa Technical Training Centre in Njeru thereafter.

They will remain at the centre until November 19 when they will leave for Tanzania for the qualifiers.

The Cecafa Championship - that doubles up as Afcon qualifiers - will be played from November 22 to December 6 and the Hippos are in Group B that consists of Burundi, Eritrea and South Sudan.

The Uganda U20 squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Komakech (Ascent SA), Dennis Ssendyowa (SC Villa), Tonny Atugonza (Buddo SS), Delton Oyo (Busoga United FC), Joram Nsubuga (KCCA FC), Anthony Emojong (KCCA FC)

Defenders: Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA FC), Aziz Abdu Kayondo (Vipers SC), Umar Lutalo (Aspire Academy), Robert Kitabalwa (St.Mary’s SS Kitende), John Rogers (Onduparaka FC), James Begisa (UPDF FC), Sammy Ssebaduka (Gil Vicente-Canada), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC), Richard Bbosa (Express FC), Simon Baligeya (Busia Young FC), Kenneth Ssemakula (Busoga United FC), Shafik Mavuma (Standard High School)

Midfielders: William Sseguya (Kampala Junior Team), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Wilber Wamala (Kataka FC), Davis Ssekaja (Bright Stars FC), Swamad Okur (Kataka FC), Ivan Eyam (Mbarara City FC), Steven Sserwada (KCCA FC), Faisal Wabyona (Big Talent Academy), Ashraf Zzizinga (Kampala Junior Team), Andrew Kawooya (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United FC), Ivan Asaba (Vipers SC), Joseph Kizza Bukenya (KCCA FC), Sunday Opio (KCCA FC), Godfrey Oyaka (KCCA FC), Najib Yiga (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mulindi (Kataka FC), Ivan Bogere (Proline FC), Emmanuel Mukisa (Kataka FC), Derrick Kakooza (Police FC), Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA FC), Derrick Onyai (Mbarara City FC), Frank Ssebufu (Buddo SS), Richard Basangwa (Vipers SC), Jamal Masiko (Malmo Fria Laroverken Swedish FA), Alpha Ssali (Proline FC), Rodney Kamya Ssali (Proline FC)