Firmino equals Salah and Suarez records as Liverpool decimate Bournemouth

The Brazil international matched a feat achieved by the Egyptian as the Reds hit the Cherries for nine at Anfield

Roberto Firmino equalled Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool feat as the Reds brushed aside Bournemouth 9-0 in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

In the high-scoring encounter at Anfield, the Brazilian scored twice and provided three assists to become the club’s third player to have a hand in five goals in a single league encounter.

Salah achieved this feat during the 2017-18 campaign as he found the net four times with an assist to help Jurgen Klopp’s men silence Watford 5-0 on March 17, 2018. He went ahead to score 32 Premier League goals – an achievement which stands as his highest tally since moving to Europe.

Prior to that, Luis Suarez also achieved a five-goal contribution after scoring four times and supplying one assist in the 5-1 obliteration of Norwich City on December 4, 2013.

Despite playing from start to finish against Scott Parker’s men, Salah was neither on target nor did he bag an assist. Nonetheless, he put up a very impressive display.

Guinea international Naby Keita and former Cameroon international Joel Matip were not listed for action due to injury worries.

On the other end, Nigeria prospect Dominic Solanke was introduced in the 46th minute for Adam Smith, albeit, he could not help the Cherries savour some pride.

Discussing the attitude of the players against the newly-promoted side, Fabio Carvalho told Liverpool website: "The message was to just keep going and not drop our standards.

“Obviously from the second half onwards, you could tell we wanted more and wanted more.

“The message from the more senior players like Hendo and Millie was to keep going and keep going.

“We kept going, stuck to the game plan and the result shows it.”

Thanks to this massive win, Liverpool bounced back from their loss to Manchester United to move up to ninth on the log having accrued five points from four matches played so far.

They would be aiming to continue this newfound form when they take on Newcastle United on August 31.

For Bournemouth, they would be eyeing a return to winning ways against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the same day.