Fifa's Football Executive Programme will help bolster football growth - Fufa chief Edgar Watson

The official welcomes the initiative which aims to help in research in football organisation, administration and finance

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) CEO Edgar Watson has lauded the Fifa Executive Programme for African General Secretaries and Top Fifa Forward Staff initiative.

Watson and his deputy Sam Bakiika are attending the sessions at the Nelson Mandel University in Port Elizabeth, South Africa and he believes the initiative will help in improving football administration on the continent.

Watson and Bakiika are undergoing modules in areas of strategic planning, project management, marketing and sponsorship.

Fifa and the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) launched the initiative in Port Elizabeth in October.

The capacity-building initiative was organised by the world football governing body for English-speaking Member Associations in the region to highlight the latest and innovative best practices and research in football organisation, administration and finance.

Through the initiative, Fifa aims to professionalise and harmonise the member associations' top-level management by providing practical skills.

“It is a good session where we are learning a lot and how to manage football in Africa and especially back in my country. Bakiika and I have picked a lot in terms of football knowledge which will improve on our systems at the secretariat and other structures,” Watson told the Fufa website.

Fufa, in a statement on their portal, revealed how the programme will have a long-term positive impact on football when it is implemented to its full course.

"With the help of such interactive and oriented programmes, Fifa and CIES are striving to keep fostering football development worldwide according to the specific needs of all Member Associations on the ground, focusing on their progress towards more professionalisation as well as long-lasting and impactful football development," Fufa stated.