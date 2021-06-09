How to watch India vs Afghanistan in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers from India?

Igor Stimac's men have a bright chance of qualifying for the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers...

The Indian national will be at 'home' against Afghanistan in their final Group E clash in the second round round 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. The fixture is set to kick-off at 7:30pm IST.

In the June qualifcation ties, India resumed their campaign with a 1-0 loss against Qatar before bouncing back with a 2-0 win over Bangladesh courtesy of a late double by skipper Sunil Chhetri (79', 90+2').

Here's how to watch India vs Afghanistan in India.

What time does India vs Afghanistan start?

Game India vs Afghanistan Date Tuesday, June 15 Time 7:30pm IST

Where to watch or stream India vs Afghanistan in India

The Star Sports network will be broadcasting the match in India on TV.

TV channels Online stream Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 SD & HD (Hindi) Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bengali TV channels Telugu TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla Star Sports 1 Telugu

Tamil TV channels Kannada TV channels Star Sports 1 Tamil Star Sports 1 Kannada

Can India qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

India started their journey in the qualifiers with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against Bangladesh and Afghanistan respectively but again suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home in their fifth match.

Following a 1-0 defeat to Qatar at the Jassim Bim Hamad Stadium in Doha, India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 and are now set to face Afghanistan on Tuesday, at the same venue.

Currently third in Group E with six points after seven games, India does not stand a chance of qualifying for the next round of the World Cup qualifiers but still have a lot to play for. If India can finish at least in the third position then they will qualify directly for the third round of the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Here's how India can finish in the third position

What happens if India finish fourth or fifth?

If India finish fourth then also they can qualify for the Asian Cup qualifying third round if they finish amongst the four best fourth-placed teams across all groups. The remaining four fourth-placed teams will advance to the Asian Cup qualifying play-off round.

If India finish fifth in the table, then they will have to participate in the Asian Cup Qualifying play-off round.

India team news

Having rested Sunil Chhetri for an entire half against Qatar, Stimac fielded the skipper for entirety of the clash against Bangladesh, of which yieled its results. Chhetri scored his 73rd and 74th international goals to go second to Cristiano Ronaldo (103) in the list of top goalscorers among active footballers.

The India coach also made a few changes to his 11 as Brandon Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh and Udanta Singh were into the starting XI as Pritam Kotal and Ashique Kuruniyan start from the bench. Rahul Bheke, who missed the game due to suspension, will be available for selection againt Afghanistan.

Kuruniyan's second half substitution proved instrument in India's win against Bangladesh as it was his curling cross that resulted in the opener. Brandon and Glan were the engines in the middle of the park.

Afghanistan team news

