Fifa U17 World Cup qualifiers best chance for Uganda's growth - Nalukenge

The captain explains why her teammates should be grateful for the chance that comes from such encounters

Uganda U17 captain Juliet Nalukenge has promised the team will give their best performance during the Fifa U17 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

The junior Crested Cranes will face Ethiopia in the first leg tie on January 11 at the StarTimes Stadium in Kampala.

Nalukenge, who was part of the team which won the Cecafa U17 title last month, says the opportunity to feature in the World Cup qualifiers is good for her teammates.

“On behalf of my teammates, I want to thank the federation [The Federation of Uganda Football Associations] for yet another opportunity by registering us to take part in the Fifa U17 Women's World Cup 2020 qualifiers. We can only do one thing to express our gratitude; giving it our best shot,” Nalukenge told Fufa's official website.

“We are geared towards performing well and promise to do our very best to see to it that we qualify.

“Playing in the World Cup qualifiers is a grand opportunity that is going to help us develop as a team and individually as players. We are looking forward to the experience which we believe will be a good one.”

Head coach Ayub Khalifa had earlier explained the objectives they wanted to achieve in their first sessions at Fufa Training Centre in Njeru.

“They [players] have been off and I expected their fitness levels to be a bit down so in the training sessions we majorly focused on assessing and improving their fitness after which we did some ball work but on the whole, I am pleased they are not badly off,” Khalifa said.

“We are going to build on that in the following sessions.”

The return leg will be staged a week later in Ethiopia.

Full squad in camp:

Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Joan Namusisi (Mukono HS) and Nyamita Zulaika (Asubo Gafford Ladies WFC)

Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Akadinda Gillian (Olila High School WFC), Namugerwa Goria (Uganda Martyrs HS), Musibika Stella (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Akiror Patricia (Masaka SS), Komuntale Sumayah (King of Kings), Nakacwa Samalie (Kawempe Muslim), Nadunga Bira (Olila High School WFC), Nakacwa Kevin (Uganda Martyrs HS),

Nangonzi Maureen (Mukono High), Nyinagahirwa Shakirah (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Odaru Immaculate (Mukono High) Nagayi Eva (Rines Secondary School), Kyomuhendo Sumaya ( Isra Soccer Academy), Nakayenga Brenda (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Adokole Esther (Amus College), Kunihira Margret ( Kawempe Muslim WFC), Munyana Brenda ( Uganda Martyrs HS),

Nagadya Catherine (Uganda Martyrs HS), Nandede Zainah (Amus College), Namaganda Zaitun (Taggy High School), Nyakato Ruth (Tooro Queens WFC), Nandago Hadijah (Isra Soccer Academy), Amonding Mercy (Bishop Secondary School).