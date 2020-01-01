Fifa U-17 World Cup: Khalifa picks Uganda squad for Ethiopia qualifier

The coach has summoned 30 players to start preparations for their first leg clash set for January 11 in Kampala

Uganda U-17 women’s coach Ayub Khalifa has released a provisional squad of 30 players that will begin preparations for the Women's World Cup qualifiers' first-round slated for January 11, 2020, in Uganda.

Cecafa Women U-17 most valuable player Fauzia Najjemba and Airtel Fufa Women Footballer of the year Nalukenge Juliet are part of the squad.

There are other players who were part of the teams that lifted Cosafa U-17 women's trophy in Mauritius and Cecafa U-17 women's trophy in Njeru.

However, Ayub Khalifa has summoned some new faces that were not part of the Cecafa team and these include St.Noah striker Allen Nasaazi and teammate Kigongo Angella Auchi.

The players will officially begin residential training on January 3 at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru. Uganda will face Ethiopia at the preliminary stage with the first leg slated for January 11, 2020, at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

This will be the first time Uganda will take part in the World Cup qualifiers for this age group.

Article continues below

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Joan Namusisi (Mukono HS) and Nyamita Zulaika (Asubo Gafford Ladies WFC)

Others: Akadinda Gillian (Olila High School WFC), Namugerwa Goria ( Uganda Martyrs HS), Musibika Stella (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Akiror Patricia (Masaka SS), Komuntale Sumayah ( king of kings ), Nakacwa Samalie (Kawempe Muslim ), Nadunga Bira (Olila High School WFC),Nakacwa Kevin ( Uganda Martyrs HS), Nangonzi Maureen ( Mukono High), Nyinagahirwa Shakirah (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Odaru Immaculate ( Mukono High ) Nagayi Eva ( Rines Secondary School), Kyomuhendo Sumaya ( Isra Soccer Academy), Nakayenga Brenda (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Adokole Esther (Amus College), Kunihira Margret ( Kawempe Muslim WFC), Munyana Brenda ( Uganda Martyrs HS), Nagadya Catherine ( Uganda Martyrs HS), Nandede Zainah (Amus College), Namaganda Zaitun (Taggy High School), Nyakato Ruth (Tooro Queens WFC), Nandago Hadijah (Isra Soccer Academy), Amonding Mercy (Bishop Secondary School).