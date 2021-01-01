Fifa should find U20 World Cup solution for Uganda's development - Byekwaso

The East Africans reached the last two of the continental competition in their debut and the coach feels they should get global exposure

U20 Uganda coach Morley Byekwaso has challenged world football governing body Fifa to come up with ways to ensure the U20 World Cup is played.

The Hippos reached the finals of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations where they lost 2-0 to Ghana thanks to a brace from Daniel Afriyie. As it has been the norm, the last four teams were to qualify for the global competition that was initially scheduled to be played in Indonesia but was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tactician, however, believes something can be done to ensure the competition is played because cancelling it means some players will not get the opportunity again.

"Fifa needs to stick to the principles and find a way to play the tournament," Byekwaso told reporters.

"We have been fighting so hard to reach the World Cup but if we miss out on this chance the boys are going to grow, get older and go into the other age brackets."

The tactician has pointed out the World Cup would have been a massive opportunity for his charges to learn and improve.

"This means that our players will miss out on such a golden chance to play against the likes of Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Norway, and England," Byekwaso added.

"Interacting with such teams can never leave you the same because there is a lot you learn from them. Countries like Nigeria and Ghana have benefited from these tournaments because they often qualify for them.

Article continues below

"But in one year I have managed to win the regional tournament [Cecafa] and for the first time guided the boys to the finals of their debut tournament. I am so happy and thank God for the journey."

The Hippos marked their debut in the U20 Afcon with a 2-0 win over Mozambique in Group A. They followed it up with a 1-0 loss to Cameroon before defeating hosts Mauritania 2-1 to advance to the quarters.

They eliminated Burkina Faso in the last eight through the shootout before defeating Tunisia 4-1 in the semi-finals to advance to the final where they fell to the Black Satellites.