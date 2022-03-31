Fifa ratifies Kenya suspension as Nyamweya hits out at Ringera caretaker committee

Fifa has ratified Kenya’s suspension during its 72nd congress held in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

198 members voted to support the ratification of the decision by the global football governing body, while only one voted against the motion.

"The Fifa council suspended Kenya on February 24th with immediate effect due to third party interference, in particular, the takeover of football by a caretaker committee appointed by the government, which is a serious violation of the Fifa statutes," Fifa president Gianni Infantino announced.

"It is therefore recommended that the congress confirm the suspension of the Football Kenya Federation, enabling the council to lift the suspension immediately and as soon as the pertinent requirements have been fulfilled."

In response to the ratification, former FKF president Sam Nyamweya said the decision is an opportunity to clean up the mess within the soccer fraternity.

"The move by Fifa now gives us a chance to clean up the mess that has been in our game over the last five years," Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by GOAL.

"It is now time for the government and football stakeholders to engage Fifa directly so that we have a normalization committee that will ultimately set the path for fresh elections formed.

"It is sad to admit that the domestic governance of the game of football has irredeemably broken down, and the blame squarely goes to the disbanded NEC and the caretaker committee, who have done nothing to clean up the mess."

To Nyamweya, the caretaker committee appointed by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed, and headed by Aron Ringera, has failed to deliver on its mandate.

"But while we had hoped that the caretaker committee was going to streamline the running of the game and give us the way forward, this has not been the case, and as it stands now, there is more confusion in the game than there was before.

"I am sure I am not the only one who holds the position that the caretaker committee has become radar less and has failed in its mandate, totally failing the CS and government.

"Some members of the committee are not committed to bringing sanity to the game, and in my view, I think the whole committee should be disbanded.

"My view is that clubs should be allowed to run the leagues until normalcy is restored."