Fifa Rankings: Kenya &Tanzania stagnate as Uganda fall four places

Rwanda and Sudan have also not recorded any positional improvement in the East Africa region

Uganda have dropped four places down to 83rd in the latest Fifa rankings released on Thursday, February 4.

Cranes have not had a good run of late. The East African heavyweights were part of the African Nations Championship held in Cameroon recently but bowed out after a 0-0 draw with Rwanda coupled with a 2-1 loss and a 5-2 against Togo and eventual champions Morocco respectively.

Prior to the competition, Cranes had taken part in the pre-Chan competition where they drew 1-1 with the Indomitable Lions, before defeating Zambia 2-0 and later on claiming a 3-0 win over Niger.

In the recent standings, the Johnathan McKinstry-led charges are on 1301 points, six less than what they had a month ago.

In the East Africa region, Kenya come second in position 104. Harambee Stars have not been involved this year. Their last assignment was in November 2020 when they played Comoros in a double-header. They drew at home 1-1 before falling 2-1 away.

They are on 1187 points and as a result, there was no movement in terms of positions since the points remained constant as well.

Tanzania have stagnated in position 135 despite adding two points in their tally. Prior to their Chan campaign, Taifa Stars played the Democratic Republic of Congo in an international friendly staged at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Under the then coach Etienne Ndayiragije, the team started their campaign with a 2-0 loss to Zambia. They then defeated Namibia by a solitary goal in their second match of Group D before winding their campaign with a 2-2 draw with Guinea.

The Tanzania Football Federation opted to part ways with the Burundian and appointed Danish Kim Poulsen to succeed him.

Sudan have not moved, they remain in position 127 with 1124 points.

Amavubi of Rwanda have managed to increase their points from 1099 to 1103. However, they have stagnated in position 133. They were also part of the teams that took part in Chan and were eliminated in the quarters.

After an identical 0-0 draws with Uganda and Morocco, they went on to defeat Togo 3-2 to make it to the next round. However, they were controversially eliminated by Guinea who claimed a 1-0 win.