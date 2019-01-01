Fifa Rankings: Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda end of year reports revealed

The latest evaluation will mean the Cranes will remain the highest-ranked country in the Cecafa region while Eritrea and Somalia are the lowest

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are unmoved in the latest Fifa Rankings released on December 19.

Uganda, placed at position 77 worldwide, have remained as the highest-ranked Cecafa region team with 1321 points just below China and above Cape Verde.

Kenya are in position 106 with 1199 points just below Mozambique who have one more point than the East African nation. Mozambique defeated Kenya 1-0 during an October 13 friendly match at Kasarani before both nations embarked on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

Tanzania, at position 134 with 1086 points, remain sandwiched between Comoros (133) and Andorra (135) who have 1088 and 1082 points respectively.

Rwanda are the 131st country on the global rankings while their neighbours Burundi are 154th. South Sudan will keep their 169th position going into the New Year while Somalia are 196th and Eritrea stand at position 205th.

Kenya and Tanzania will meet to fight for third place in the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament while Eritrea and Uganda will fight for the 2019 title on Thursday.