Fifa Rankings: Kenya and Uganda shoot up as Tanzania drop

The two nations have jumped up according to the report released by the world football governing body on Thursday

Harambe Stars have climbed to position 106th in the latest Fifa Rankings released on November 28.

In the last rankings which were released on October 24, Kenya were placed at the 108th position.

The rise comes after Kenya drew 1-1 against Egypt in the 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on November 14 in Alexandria. They then followed it up with another draw of a similar margin against Togo four days later.

Uganda remain the highest-ranked country in the Cecafa region as they occupy position 77th worldwide and that represents a jump of two places from their previous position.

Uganda engaged Burkina Faso and Malawi in their respective Afcon qualifiers where they drew 0-0 with the former before beating the latter 2-0 in Group B's duties.

Tanzania, on the other hand, have dropped to position 134th from 133th and this follows their 2-1 loss to Libya in Group J.

Senegal remain the highest-ranked African country followed by the 2004 Afcon champions Tunisia, Nigeria are third while reigning champions Algeria are fourth.

Morocco (43), Ghana (47), Egypt (51), Cameroon (53), Mali (56) and DR Congo (56) complete the list of top 10 teams in the continent.

Fifa is expected to release the next rankings on December 19.