FIFA Rankings: India rise four spots to 104

The Blue Tigers are unlikely to play a competitive fixture until 2021...

The Indian national team have moved up a spot to 104 in the latest FIFA Rankings, released on Friday.

Igor Stimac's men were ranked 108th in the October 2020 rankings. In two months, India have climbed 5 spots after being 109th in September. India have had no international action for almost a year now.

The Blue Tigers were to host Qatar in March 2020 before embarking on trips to Bangladesh and Afghanistan as part of their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualification matches from Group E. However, amid the Coronavirus pandemic the fixtures, after initially being postponed to October, now are set to take place in March and June 2021.

More teams

Meanwhile, India's next opponents Qatar (59) have dropped two rungs in the rankings while Afghanistan (150) are up a spot. Bangladesh have climbed three spots to 184.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

India are set to host Qatar in Marchand Afghanistan in June. They will also have to play Bangladesh away from home in June.

Meanwhile, on the global scene, the top six remain unchanged. Belgium continues to lead the rankings followed by France, Brazil, England, Portugal and Spain. Argentina are seventh, having interchanged spots with eighth-placed Uruguay.

Mexico and Italy complete the top 10.