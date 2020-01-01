Fifa official Samoura promises more funds for Fufa after opening office

The visiting official from the World governing body was impressed with the work done by the federation and promises more support

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) will benefit more from funds from Fifa.

This is after the visiting Fufa Secretary General Fatma Samoura pledged more financial support for Uganda's football governing body after she was impressed with the $800,000 Fifa-backed project, which includes a three-storied building and a single-storied house-styled office unit that will now become the new Fufa headquarters.

“Thank you Fufa president [Moses Magogo] for the vision and love of the game of football in Uganda, I want to assure you you have all the support of the Fifa president and the entire administration to ensure Ugandan football goes to the next level,’’ Samoura is quoted as saying by New Vision.

“I want to assure the Fufa Chief Executive Director [Edgar Watson] that money will be coming your way even for the Fufa activities that are still in the pipeline.

“As Fifa, we are eager to promote football and generate revenue from it because football is the only unique, unifying factor that brings joy and smiles to the faces of our children."

The general secretary first visited the old Fufa offices led by Watson and Magogo alongside other delegates. Magogo said Fufa's Vision is to be the conqueror of African football, which inspired the slogan 'Being Number One On and Off the Pitch".

"When Mulindwa [ex-Fufa president] and I came in, we wanted to conquer African football," Magogo remarked.

"We appreciate Fifa has professionalised the game of football. We have completed this project that offers us better facilities to work in.

“In our upcoming projects, we plan to start building Fufa offices in other regions.”

The ceremony was also attended by the new minister for State for Sports Hamson Obua and Magogo's predecessor Lawrence Mulindwa.