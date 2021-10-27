Fifa gives government go-ahead to investigate FKF accounts - Sports PS Okudo

Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo has revealed the government has been given permission by Fifa to investigate allegations of financial malpractice on the part of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).



In a meeting with the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Okudo revealed the development, which he said came after a series of engagements with the World football governing body.

Permission granted

"We got the go-ahead from Fifa. That is why we have also requested the auditors from the Kenya National Audit Office and the private sector to audit the FKF funds," Okudo said as reported by Nation Sports.



"We have been engaging Fifa to allow us to move in and help have proper structures at the FKF. Now that Fifa has allowed us, we will ensure proper management of football in this country.

"The committee’s summoning of Mr [Nick] Mwendwa will help our course to ensure accountability in the management of football in the country."

Meanwhile, Mwendwa has been summoned by the parliamentary committee to shed light on the allegations he allegedly pocketed Ksh11 million allowances from FKF's office.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has so far deployed an investigation team at the FKF's office in Kasarani to probe the claims of misappropriation of the government's funds amounting to Ksh244 million. The money had been given to the federation to prepare Harambee Stars for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Recently, the minister of sports Amina Mohamed directed the registrar of sports to audit FKF's accounts. The directive came after Mwendwa lost a case in the high court where he had moved to stop the DCI from investigating him or arresting him for purposes of prosecution.

PAC's chair, Opiyo Wandayi, explained the reasons why Mwendwa has been summoned by his committee: "It will be good for this committee to hear from Mr Mwendwa on where he took the money and why he did it without the requisite documents and authorisation," he said.

A double requisition of funds from the government and Fifa on the same budget items are among the issues under the investigation by DCI.

Irregularities in the number of officials and team members who travelled to France, Spain and Egypt with Harambee Stars during the Afcon preparations and violation of electoral laws as provided for in the Sports Act, are also under investigation.