FIFA has signed a sponsorship deal with Crypto.com for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The cryptocurrency trading platform, which also features an NFT marketplace, is seeking to "drive further awareness" of its brand in a move familiar to those who have followed the hard-driving marketing campaign from the company in recent months.

Digital currencies and tokens have become linked to the football world as teams, players and organising bodies try to cash in on global interest in new financial markets.

What has been said?

“Crypto.com has already demonstrated a commitment to supporting top-tier teams and leagues, major events and iconic venues across the world, and there is no platform bigger, or with a greater reach and cultural impact, than FIFA’s global platform of football,” said Kay Madati, FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer, in a statement.

“We are delighted to have a global brand like Crypto.com join us as a sponsor of the exciting and groundbreaking FIFA World Cup in Qatar, ultimately helping to grow our beautiful game on a global scale.”

Crypto.com co-founder Kris Marszalek said in a statement: “We could not be more excited to sponsor the FIFA World Cup, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world, and to drive further awareness of Crypto.com globally.

"Through our partnership with FIFA, we will continue to use our platform in innovative ways so that Crypto.com can power the future of world-class sports and fan experiences around the world.”

