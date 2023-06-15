'Enough is enough' - FIFA confirm Vinicius Junior will lead special anti-racism committee

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior will head up a FIFA anti-racism committee aiming to give players more input on the issue of discrimination in football.

WHAT HAPPENED? FIFA president Gianni Infantino pledged that FIFA would push for stricter sporting penalties while also working with prosecutors in different countries to better apply criminal sanctions. Infantino added that he had asked Vinicius - the victim of 10 incidents reported to prosecutors this season - to head a group of players that will work with the governing body.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Reuters, Infantino said: “There will be no more football with racism in it. The games should be stopped immediately when it happens. Enough is enough. We need to hear the players and what they need to work in a safer environment. We are very serious about it.

"We will implement very blunt and strong punishments to end once and for all with the problem of racism in football. We can't tolerate racism anymore. As president of FIFA, I feel I needed to talk personally with Vinicius about it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The abuse received by Vinicius at several La Liga grounds in the past year has put the issue of racism front and centre. With both the league and the Spanish Football Federation pledging to support the player there is some hope that some positive change may be possible. Adding the might of football's global governing body into the equation and the support of leading players will hopefully accelerate the process further.

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS? Vinicius looks set to feature in Brazil's friendly against Guinea on Saturday.