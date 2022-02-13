Fifa Club World Cup: Al Ahly's Mosimane reveals how Chelsea's Kante amazed him

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed how he was amazed by the humility shown by Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante during the Fifa Club World Cup.

Mosimane was leading the Egyptian side in the competition - where they finished third and lifted back-to-back bronze medals - while Kante was part of Chelsea squad that emerged Club World Cup champions.

"I was amazed by Kante asking me if I could get [Aliou] Dieng to meet him. Humility at its best. God Bless Kante!," Mosimane tweeted.

I was amazed by Kante asking me if I could get Dieng to meet him. Humility at its best. God Bless Kante!😯 pic.twitter.com/J2WFSHeG0w — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) February 12, 2022

In his post-match address, Mosimane explained why he felt this year's bronze medal is better than last year's.

"For me, this year’s medal is better than last season’s," he said as quoted by the club's portal.

"The positive thing is that we played against all circumstances. We came here with a lot of absences and injuries, such as Mohamed El-Shennawy, Percy Tau, and Akram Tawfik, but we showed a great spirit.

"I am not happy despite winning the bronze medal. I wanted one of a different colour this time, but after all, we made a huge achievement to Al Ahly and Egypt."

Meanwhile, Al Ahly's director of football, Sayed Abdelhafiz praised the players for their hard work and commitment despite facing a number of challenges during the competition.

"Our players showed great determination to win the bronze medal since the first minute," Abdelhafiz said.

"We came here to Abu Dhabi having several absences. There was a period of uncertainty before the start of the competition because we had several players in the Africa Cup of Nations.

"We knew that we had to sacrifice if we want to win a medal and thanks to God, we were able to do so."

Mohamed Hany praised his teammates for being an ambitious lot: "Despite all the challenges that we faced ahead of the tournament, yet we were up to the challenge and managed to win the bronze medal," he said.

"This current generation of players are very ambitious and are keen to keep on winning in order to please our fans."

Al Ahly will have a 24-hour rest before they face Al Hilal of Sudan in a Caf Champions League game at the El Tetsh Stadium on Monday.