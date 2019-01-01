Fifa bans former TFF president Malinzi for 10 years over funds misappropriation

The former official has been found guilty of two charges he committed during his time as the federation head

World football governing body Fifa has banned former Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Jamal Malinzi for 10 years over funding mismanagement.

Additionally, Fifa found the official guilty of receiving $528,000 over four years which he used to settle a loan and $55,000 in prize money earned by Tanzania’s U17 team at the African youth championship in 2017.

Malinzi failed to properly explain or justify how and why he received the stated money. Malinzi has also been fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($503,000).

“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Jamal Emil Malinzi, a former President of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and a former Fifa standing committee member, guilty of having misappropriated Fifa funds and falsified an official document, in violation of the Fifa Code of Ethics,” a statement on Fifa's website read.

“The investigation into Mr Malinzi was related to the misappropriation of Fifa financial assistance programme (FAP) funds, as well as other Caf and TFF funds, in the period between 2013 and 2017, and the forgery of a TFF executive committee resolution.”

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Malinzi had breached articles 24 [Forgery and falsification] and 28 [Misappropriation of funds] of the 2018 edition of the Fifa code of ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a 10‑year ban from all football-related activity [administrative, sports or any other] at both national and international level.

“In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Malinzi.”

According to Fifa, Malinzi was a member of its development committee which allocates project funds worldwide and its fair play and social responsibility committee from 2013-17. It is during this period he received the controversial finances.