Fifa ban: Mandela denies fixing Kakamega Homeboyz matches

The Ugandan defender speaks for the first time after Fifa handed him a life ban over alleged match-fixing in KPL

Former Kakamega Homeboyz defender George Mandela has come out to defend against claims he was involved in match-fixing.

The Ugandan player was banned by Fifa after being reported by Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula over claims he was fixing matches in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

Mandela has now come out to defend himself, stating the club chairman did not listen to him.

“These allegations started when I was in Uganda after taking a few days off from Kenya since I was sick,” Mandela is quoted by New Vision.

“When I was in Uganda, I started receiving calls from different people including the club chairman [Shimanyula] claiming we fixed the game against Mathare United, which I didn’t even play in.

“The chairman could not listen to me despite trying to ask him to explain to me instead, he threatened me and that made me not to return to Kenya.”

Mandela also revealed when he contacted his former coach, Paul Nkata, who was sacked by Homeboyz over the same allegations, he denied being involved in such.

“He [Nkata] told me he did not know anything about the allegations. I am not sure if what he was telling me was right or wrong. If I had been involved, maybe Fifa would not have cleared him,” Mandela continued.

Mandela, who spent most of his playing career in Kenya, also denied any of his parents was Kenyan.

By the time of his ban by Fifa, Mandela was featuring for Gadaffi FC, a side that plays in the Eastern region league in Uganda.

Given his central role in the alleged conspiracy, Mandela was banned by Fifa from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for life.

However, the three other players - Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring and Festo Omukoto - all from Kenya, were only banned for four years.