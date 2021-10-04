FIFA 22: Who are the worst teams to play with in the new game?

There are a lot of new one-star teams in FIFA 22 thanks to the addition of the Indian Super League

Want a challenge in FIFA 22 Career Mode? Looking to give one-star teams a try in Online Seasons? Just want to have fun with your mates using terrible teams?

At one end of the spectrum, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are super teams with overall ratings of 86 and 85 respectively.

At the other end, numerous League of Ireland and Indian Super League clubs are one-star rated. Longford Town are the worst team in FIFA 22 with a 55 overall rating.

Longford have low ratings at every position, while India's Odisha FC are 57 overall but striker Aridai is an anomaly for teams this poor with an individual rating of 70.

The only team in the 10 worst teams in FIFA 22 that is not based in either Ireland or India is Chinese Super League side Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic.

Most of the players in the squad are Chinese due to league requirements, but their overall rating is boosted by having Brazilian Fernandinho Silva and Ecuadorian striker Miler Bolanos up front.

Team ratings are calculated by using the average score of all the members of the starting XI, which means that the quality of substitutes or reserves is not taken into account.

Similarly, position groups are calculated by using the starting players for that position e.g. NorthEast United FC has just one forward, 65-rated Deshorn Brown but none of the strikers on the bench or in reserve are rated above 56.

Some low-ranked sides like Central Coast Mariners can actually have players better than their ratings indicate, as 68-rated Nicolai Muller is on the bench, but the Australian Hyundai A-League side have an attack rating of 64 and an overall rating of 60.

FIFA 22: Worst teams