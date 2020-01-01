FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition: What do you get & how much does it cost?
FIFA 21 will be available to fans in October 2020 and avid gamers can already pre-order their copy online so that they will get their hands on it as soon as it drops.
EA Sports released a teaser trailer to give a glimpse of what's in store on the latest instalment of the franchise and we know that there will be three editions available to buy: Standard, Champions and Ultimate.
Contents
- What is the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition?
- How much does the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition cost to buy?
- When and how can I pre-order FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition?
- What features does the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition have?
- How do the FIFA 21 editions compare?
What is the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition?
The Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21 is a special version of the game that is jam-packed with new features and perks, such as more FUT packs.
It is one of three editions of FIFA 21, along with the standard edition and the Champions Edition.
The edition takes its name from the popular FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT).
While the basic game is the same across the three editions, each will have its own bespoke imagery with Kylian Mbappe as the cover star.
How much does the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition?
FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered for £89.99 in the UK or $99.99 in the US.
Early Access subscribers can get it at a discounted price of £81.99 in the UK or $89.99 in the US - 10 per cent off.
The Ultimate Edition is £30 more expensive than the standard edition in the UK, which costs £59.99 and $40 more than the standard edition in the US, which costs $59.99.
When and how can I pre-order FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition?
You can pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition right now .
Click on the relevant console for more details on pre-ordering.
What features does the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition have?
If you purchase the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21, you will receive the following perks:
Ultimate Edition features
- Limited-time bonus — An untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch item
- 3 days of early access
- Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks
- Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches
- Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.
- FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.
- Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items
FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition is a bit pricer than the Standard Edition and the Champions Edition, but will appeal to those who enjoy playing Ultimate Team.
Mbappe will grace the cover of the Ultimate Edition, in addition to the Standard and Champions Editions - a change from earlier FIFA traditions in which each version had a different star.
How do the FIFA 21 editions compare?
|Feature
|Standard Edition
|Champions Edition
|Ultimate Edition
|Early Access
|No
|Three days early access
|Three days early access
|FUT Packs
|Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs
|Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs
|Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs
|Career Mode Homegrown talent
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Cover star loan item
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|FUT ambassador player pick
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Special edition FUT kits & Stadium Items
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch Item
|No
|No
|Yes (pre-order by Aug 14)
You can see a breakdown of what each edition offers in the table above.