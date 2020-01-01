FIFA 20

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Which pros have player-edition cards?

Pro Player Cards are special 99-rated players in FUT that can only be used by real-life professional footballers

When playing online matches Ultimate Team in FIFA 20, sometimes you might come up against a player with a special 99-rated card.

As well as the Team of the Year and Team of the Season cards with 99 ratings, there is a third type of 99-rated card in FIFA Ultimate Team - the extremely rare Pro Player Card.

These are only used by actual real-life professional footballers (or their families in the case of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) and cannot be traded to other accounts.

    Contents

    1. What is a Pro Player Card?
    2. How do you get a Pro Player Card?
    3. Who has a Pro Player Card?
    4. What teams do professional players use?

    What is a Pro Player Card?

    Pro Player Cards are special 99-rated cards real-life footballers receive in FIFA Ultimate Team.

    Their stats are greatly boosted from their default card to give them an overall rating of 99, meaning many of their individual attributes are also increased to 99. For example, Rodri of Manchester City sees both his defence and physical card ratings upgraded to 99, while his pace is changed from the default 67 rating to 84.

    Player-edition cards do not get a weak foot or skill move upgrade, so Virgil van Dijk's Pro Player Card is rated 95 for dribbling, but still can only perform two-star skill moves.

    How do you get a Pro Player Card?

    FIFA 20 99 Van Dijk

    EA Sports gifts Pro Player Cards to real-life professional footballers who play FIFA 20 in their spare time. These are sent through the console to the player along with other special cards for their club.

    As a result, many real-life players are gifted ICONs such as Ronaldo and Pele to help them complete their squad in FIFA Ultimate Team.

    Players or their agents can contact EA Sports to request their own Pro Player Card and these can be assigned to any player in the game, even if they are playing in lower divisions or less-popular leagues.

    Pro Player Cards cannot be sold on the transfer market as they count as untradeable items.

    Who has a Pro Player Card?

    Over 100 Pro Player Cards have been issued for FIFA 20. Most of these have been given to players who play FIFA Ultimate Team on their consoles.

    Others have been assigned as part of featured teams in offline Squad Battles and their attributes can be seen by pressing the right analog stick while viewing the squad.

    Player Club
    Anen Ahmedhodzic Malmo
    Manuel Akanji Borussia Dortmund
    Luis Alberto Lazio
    Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool
    Nikolai Alho HJK Helsinki
    Houssem Aouar Lyon
    Marco Asensio Real Madrid
    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal
    Benoit Badiashile Monaco
    Nabil Bahoui AIK
    Ilhas Bebou Hoffenheim
    Younes Belhanda Galatasaray
    Juan Bernat PSG
    Philip Billing Bournemouth
    Nassim Boujellab Schalke
    Dejan Bozic Chemnitz
    Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund
    Christopher Buchtmann St Pauli
    Dani Carvajal Real Madrid
    Carlos Clerc Levante
    Munas Dabbur Sevilla
    Adrian de la Fuente Real Madrid Castilla
    Kyle Dempsey Fleetwood
    Sergino Dest Ajax
    Mouctar Diakhaby Valencia
    Jesper Drost Heracles
    Marvin Ducksch Hannover
    Paulo Dybala Juventus
    Josp Elez Hannover
    Erik Yokohama
    Joao Felix Atletico Madrid
    Phil Foden Man City
    Sidney Friede Hertha Berlin
    Guessouma Fofana Le Mans
    Niklas Fullkrug Werder Bremen
    Ruben Garcia Osasuna
    Nicolas Gavory Standard Liege
    Ian Gonzalez San Luis
    Amine Gouiri Lyon
    Jack Grealish Aston Villa
    Mason Greenwood Man Utd
    Michael Gregoritsch Schalke
    Marcus Gudmann Nordsjaelland
    Ryan Hardie Plymouth
    Eden Hazard Real Madrid
    Stephen Humphrys Southend
    Ciro Immobile Lazio
    Jacob Italiano Borussia Monchengladbach
    Reece James Chelsea
    Diogo Jota Wolves
    Sasa Kalajdzic Stuttgart
    Atakan Karazor Stuttgart
    Loris Karius Besiktas
    Michael Keane Everton
    Pascal Kopke Hertha Berlin
    Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle
    Bernd Leno Arsenal
    Jesper Lindstrom Brondby
    Marcos Llorente Atletico Madrid
    James Maddison Leicester
    Neal Maupay Brighton
    Florian Mayer Borussia Monchengladbach
    Dwight McNeil Burnley
    Valentin Mihaila Craiova
    Hany Mukhtar Nashville
    Samir Nasri Anderlecht
    Mattheus Oliveira Sporting CP
    Ohi Omoijuanfo Molde
    Noah Okafor Basel
    Haret Ortega America
    Abdelkader Oueslati Al Fateh
    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool
    Fernando Paheco Alaves
    Felix Passlack Fortuna Sittard
    Krzysztof Piatek Hertha Berlin
    Quincy Promes Ajax
    Ben Purrington Charlton
    Sergio Reguilon Sevilla
    Julian Riedel Hansa Rostock
    Rodri Man City
    Valentin Rongier Marseille
    Valentin Rosier Sporting CP
    Jerome Roussillon Wolfsburg
    Bukayo Saka Arsenal
    Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund
    Salif Sane Schalke
    Kaj Sierhuis Groningen
    Nils Stendera Eintracht Frankfurt
    Raheem Sterling Man City
    Ryan Tafazoli Hull
    Simon Terodde Koln
    Martin Terrier Lyon
    Corentin Tolisso Bayern Munich
    Thomas Toure Sochaux
    Virgil van Dijk Liverpool
    Miguel Veloso Hellas Verona
    Eetu Vertainen HJK Helsini
    Aleix Vidal Alaves
    Daniel Wass Valencia
    Julian Weigl Benfica
    Morgan Williams Coventry
    Wissam Ben Yedder Monaco
    Hakim Ziyech Ajax

    What teams do professional players use?

    Jadon Sancho had a 99-rated Player Pro Card in a Squad Battles team early in the season on FIFA 20, but he also plays online matches.

    Hoffenheim forward Munas Dabbur is one of the best real-life footballers playing FIFA 20 and has once went unbeaten in FUT Champions, winning all 30 of his Weekend League games.

    Check out the FUT squads of many professional players here.

