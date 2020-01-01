FIFA 20

FIFA 20 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game, reveal date

EA Sports
EA Sports have a reputation for collaborating with the most exciting artists to soundtrack their game

FIFA soundtracks are integral to the experience of playing the actual game, with iconic classics by Blur, alt-J and Beck almost as memorable as the gameplay itself.

EA Sports tend to draw their soundtracks from both established and rising global artists who hail from diverse genres.

Goal takes a look at which bands and artists appear in FIFA 20.

    Contents

    1. When was the FIFA 20 soundtrack announced?
    2. What songs are on the FIFA 20 soundtrack?
    3. FIFA 20 Volta soundtrack
    4. Listen to the FIFA 20 Soundtrack
    5. Listen to the FIFA 20 Volta Soundtrack
    6. FIFA 19 soundtrack

    When was the FIFA 20 soundtrack announced?

    The complete FIFA 20 soundtrack was available to listen to on Spotify, Apple and Deezer from September 13, 2019.

    What songs are on the FIFA 20 soundtrack?

    Some of the artists who feature on the FIFA 20 soundtrack include Foals, Hot Chip, Major Lazer and Suzi Wu.

    The tracks remain in keeping with EA Sports tendency to select upbeat songs that straddle indie pop and alternative.

    You can see the complete soundtrack below.

    Artist Song Country
    Another Sky The Cracks UK
    Apre Come Down UK
    BJ the Chicago Kid Feel the Vibe UK
    Buscabulla Vamono Puerto Rico
    Cautious Clay Erase USA
    Child of the Parish Before the Moment's Gone UK
    Colouring Oh My God! UK
    Danay Suarez La Razon del Equilibrio Cuba
    Dennis Lloyd Wild West Israel
    Dominic Fike Phone Numbers USA
    Everyone You Know She Don't Dance UK
    Fieh Glu Norway
    Flume Running Back Australia
    Foals The Runner UK
    Friedberg Go Wild UK/Germany
    Goldlink Zulu Screams USA
    Half Alive Runaway USA
    Hot Chip Positive UK
    Jai Paul He UK
    Janice Hearts Will Bleed Sweden
    JB Scofield Stretch It UK/Netherlands
    Jevon Lil Ze Brazil/UK
    Judah & The Lion Why Did You Run? USA
    JYyllowL Ozone Ireland
    Kamakaze x Massappeals Last Night UK
    Kojey Radical Where Do I Begin? UK
    Loyle Carner Angel UK
    Major Lazer Que Calor Jamaica/USA
    Masego Big Girls Jamaica/USA
    Milky Chance Fado Germany
    MNDR Save Me USA
    Obongjayer Frens Nigeria/UK
    P Money Where and When UK
    Pixx Funsize UK
    Rosalia & Ozuna Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi Spain
    Sampa the Great OMG Zambia/Botswana/Australia
    Skepta Same Old Story UK
    Sofi Tukker Swing USA
    Suzi Wu Highway UK
    The Knocks & Kah-lo Awa Ni USA
    The SLP Favourites UK
    Tierra Whack Unemployed USA
    Ttrruuces I'm Alive UK

    FIFA 20 Volta soundtrack

    EA have curated two separate soundtracks for FIFA 20 - one for the game overall and one specifically for the new VOLTA mode.

    A lot of the songs on the general soundtrack are included, with artists representing a number of different countries, including the United States, Brazil, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

    Artist Song Country
    24GoldAnotherSky Workin' USA
    Aaron Aye Roots USA
    Alisson Wonderland x Blessus Here 4 U Australia
    Anderson .Paak Bubblin USA
    Baauer 3am USA
    Bearson Pink Medicine Norway
    Benny Benassi Back to the Pump Italy
    Birdman and Juvenile Broke USA
    Cheat Codes Be the One (with Kaskade) USA
    Chris Lake x Lunoe Stomper UK
    CMD/CTRL Machinist UK
    Double D E Dem Man Dere UK
    Daddy's Groove & Cryogenix Blackout Italy
    Deorro Bomba USA
    Disclosure ft. Jessie Ware Confess to Me UK
    Don Diablo People Say Netherlands
    Don Elektron Guerria USA/Mexico
    Don Elektron Break the Discoteka USA/Mexico
    Everyone You Know She Don't Dance UK
    Flume & HWLS High Beams Australia
    Footsie Music Money UK
    Footsie x Takjacob Running Man UK
    Heavy Baile + Ruxell Calorzao Brazil
    Hoodboi Tunnel Vision USA
    Hoodboi Glide USA
    Ivan Ooze Way Past Them Australia
    JB Scofield Stretch It Netherlands
    Jevon Lil Ze Brazil/UK
    Jorja Smith x Preditah On My Mind UK
    JyellowL Ozone Ireland
    Kamakaze x Massappeals Last Night UK
    Kaskade MIA to LAS USA
    Leo Justi Pros Amigos Brazil
    Leo Justi Diam Riddim Brazil
    Leo Justi Vira a Cara Brazil
    Leo Justi & Brazzabelle Proximo Riddim Brazil
    LightSkinKeisha Hey Lightskin USA
    Louis the Child Interstellar USA
    Louis the Child Breaking News (with Raye) USA
    Louis the Child Space Jam USA
    Luna Shadows Waves (Hex Cougar Remix) USA
    Major Lazer Que Calor Jamaica/USA
    Megan Thee Stallion Money Good USA
    Mura Masa & Octavian Move Me Guernsey
    Mura Masa & Bonsai What If I Go? Guernsey
    Myles Parrish Drop It (Donde Quieras) USA
    NSG ft. NOT3S Pushing Up UK
    Ohana Bam Make Way For the King USA
    P Money Where & When UK
    P-Lo Type Beat USA
    Ruxell Yo Quiero Beber Brazil
    Ruxell Zona Oeste Brazil
    Sam Spiegel & Tropkillaz Perfect USA
    San Hold Raw Netherlands
    Skepta Same Old Story UK
    Skizzy Mars No Advice USA
    Slowthai, Mura Masa Doorman UK/Guernsey
    Suzi Wu Highway UK
    Swizz Beatz ft. Giggs Come Again USA
    Tagua Tagua Peixe Voador Brazil
    Tokimonsta The Force USA
    Travis Thompson I Wish USA
    Trillary Banks Get the Strap UK
    Whethan Love Gang USA
    Wolfgang Gartner Anaconda USA
    Wost Toma Mexico
    Yizzy Hustle Hard UK
    ZDot ft. Wiley Coasting UK
    Zeds Dead x Jauz Lights Go Down Canada

    1080x1080 FIFA 20 Volta soundtrack

    Listen to the FIFA 20 Soundtrack

    Listen to the FIFA 20 Volta Soundtrack

    FIFA 19 soundtrack

    The FIFA 19 soundtrack featured a diverse smattering of hip-hop, alternative, indie, electropop and R&B selections from artists such as Childish Gambino, Courtney Barnett, Young Fathers, Billie Eilish and Confidence Man.

    The full FIFA 19 soundtrack is below.

    Artist Song Country
    Andreya Triana Beautiful People UK
    Atomic Drum Assembly Island Life UK
    Bakar Big Dreams UK
    Bantu & Dr Chaii Jackie Chan Zimbabwe
    Bas Tribe (feat. J. Cole) USA
    BC Unidos Take It Easy (feat. U.S. Girls & Ledinsky) Sweden
    Bearson It's Not This (feat. Lemaitre & Josh Pan) Norway
    Billie Eilish you should see me in a crown USA
    Bob Moses Heaven Only Knows Canada
    Broods Peach New Zealand
    Bugzy Malone Ordinary People UK
    Childish Gambino Feels Like Summer USA
    Confidence Man Out The Window Australia
    Courtney Barnett City Looks Pretty Australia
    Crystal Fighters Another Level UK/Spain
    Death Cab For Cutie Gold Rush USA
    Easy Life Pockets UK
    Ghali Habibi Italy
    Gizmo Varillas & Baio Losing You (Baio remix) Spain/USA
    Gorillaz Sorcererz UK
    Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor Everytime I Run UK
    Jacob Banks Love Ain't Enough UK
    Jungle Beat 54 (All Good Now) UK
    Kojey Radical Water (with Mahalia & Swindle) UK
    LADAMA Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH remix) Brazil/Colombia/Venezuela/USA
    Lao Ra Pa'lante Colombia
    Logic Warm It Up (feat. Young Sinatra) USA
    LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) Genius USA
    Mansionair Violet City Australia
    No/Me Consistent USA
    NoMBe Drama (feat. Big Data) Germany/USA
    Ocean Wisdom Tom & Jerry UK
    Octavian Lightning UK
    Peggy Gou It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) South Korea
    Sam Fender Play God UK
    Stealth Truth Is UK
    Stereo Honey Where No One Knows Your Name UK
    SUN SILVA Blue Light UK
    Tom Misch Good To Be Home (feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist & Rebel Kleff) UK
    Tove Styrke Sway Sweden
    Wovoka Gentle 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks UK
    Yolanda Be Cool Musika (feat. Kwanzaa Posse) Australia/South Africa
    Young Fathers Border Girl Scotland

