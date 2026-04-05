Feyenoord face FC Volendam on Sunday in an attempt to defend their second-place spot in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. Robin van Persie has been fine-tuning his ideal line-up during the international break. FC Volendam v Feyenoord kicks off at 14:30 and will be broadcast live on ESPN 3.

Jordan Lotomba impressed in De Klassieker against Ajax and will be given another chance in Volendam. Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Anel Ahmedhodzic form the heart of the Rotterdam defence. Jordan Bos, who impressed for the Australian national team, starts on the left side of defence. Timon Wellenreuther is in goal.

Luciano Valente, Oussama Targhalline and Jakub Moder have come through the international break unscathed and are the key players in Feyenoord’s three-man midfield. In-beom Hwang is not yet fit enough to be included in the matchday squad.

Gonçalo Borges starts up front on the right, as Anis Hadj Moussa is not yet capable of playing a full 90 minutes. Ayase Ueda is the deepest striker in Van Persie’s side, with Raheem Sterling getting another chance on the left flank.

With six matches remaining, Feyenoord hold a three-point lead over nearest challengers NEC. Earlier this season, the Rotterdam side struggled against Volendam but still managed a 3-1 victory.

Feyenoord’s probable line-up: Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Watanabe, Ahmedhodzic, Bos; Targhalline, Valente, Moder; Borges, Ueda, Sterling.