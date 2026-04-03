Feyenoord is furious and is demanding immediate financial compensation

Feyenoord are thoroughly fed up with the Slovakian Football Association’s conduct. Leo Sauer picked up an injury during the international break, meaning the striker’s season is effectively over. This has left head coach Robin van Persie and director Dennis te Kloese feeling frustrated.

The Rotterdam club is therefore working behind the scenes to reclaim Sauer’s salary from the Slovakian Football Association. This was reported by the Algemeen Dagblad on Friday afternoon.

“Robin van Persie didn’t say so, but Feyenoord is claiming Sauer’s salary back from the Slovakian Football Association,” the Rotterdam-based newspaper reports. The club is “more than annoyed” by Slovakia’s actions.

“Because Feyenoord made it clear in writing and verbally that Sauer would not be fit to start matches. His playing time was to be limited to a few minutes as a substitute.”

The national coach, Francesco Calzone, paid absolutely no heed to this. He simply selected Sauer, and that proved costly for the 20-year-old striker. Shortly before half-time, he suffered a muscle tear: end of the season.

Van Persie was asked about it on Friday during a press conference. “This is very disappointing for Leo and a difficult situation, also for the Slovakia manager, as they were playing a very important match,” said the head coach.

“Everyone has the best of intentions, but he’d only played half an hour for us and now the season is over,” laments Van Persie, who really has no one else to turn to but the struggling Raheem Sterling in the left-wing position.

Director Te Kloese is ‘less understanding’, according to the AD. “He has pointed out to the Slovakian Football Association that, in the run-up to the match, ample warning was given of the risks to the player, who had travelled to his homeland in anything but peak condition. And Feyenoord now wants financial compensation.”

"Earlier this week, Te Kloese also made attempts to put the issue on the agenda of European Football Clubs. His proposal was well received; many clubs are frustrated by the casual way national teams treat players."