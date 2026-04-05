Feyenoord fans can’t believe their eyes during Valente’s interview: ‘He should hand in his contract straight away!’

Luciano Valente believes Feyenoord played a 'fine' first half, the midfielder told ESPN after the disappointing 0-0 draw against FC Volendam. His comments did not go down well with Feyenoord fans.

“I thought the first half was quite good, and that’s what we need against Volendam,” the Groningen-born player said, among other things, in the interview with the pay-TV channel. “We just need to score our goal.” The Rotterdam side didn’t have many chances to score in the first half, however.

Raheem Sterling sent a shot just wide of the wrong side of the post and Gonçalo Borges fired over from about fifteen metres out. At the other end, FC Volendam had a chance to open the scoring through Aurelio Oehlers. The winger shot into the side netting following a cross from Joel Ideho.

“We’re already struggling, and in games like this you really have to take your chances,” says Valente. “We’re also creating very little, and in the second half we’re playing right into Volendam’s hands. They like to play on the counter-attack and we were often losing the ball, which allowed them to play to their strengths.”

Those words have earned the playmaker some criticism. “Oh, I’m afraid I must have been watching something else,” responds a Feyenoord supporter on X. “Valente thought the first half was good…,” says another in disbelief. “He should hand in his contract straight away!”

"We’re second despite not playing all that well," Valente continues on ESPN. "The fans’ emotions are understandable, but there’s not much we can do about it. We have to keep going week by week and have one goal. A very important match is coming up. We’re still second, however bizarre that actually is," he concludes.

Next week, the Eredivisie will see a decisive match in the battle for second place and, with it, a Champions League spot. Feyenoord will travel to Nijmegen for a head-to-head clash with NEC, who are just one point behind the Rotterdam side. Meanwhile, FC Twente are four points adrift of second place.