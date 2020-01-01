Ferwafa to wait for Rwandan government’s all clear before resuming league

The local Federation has revealed their intentions to resume the top-flight but only after getting government guidelines on Covid-19

The Federation of Rwanda Football Association (Ferwafa) has confirmed they will only resume the Premier League after they receive assurance from the government on coronavirus prevention guidelines.

Rwanda became among the first countries in East Africa to relax rules on containing the Covid-19 two days ago. The top-flight, and every other sports activity, has been halted since March 15.

According to Francois Regis Uwayezu, the Ferwafa Secretary-General, who spoke to New Times, “the top priority during this unprecedented time is to ensure the safety of players, fans and all other stakeholders.”

More teams

During a meeting of the Ferwafa executive committee, Uwayezu says they gave themselves until May 30 to make the final decision on measures to be taken in relation to resuming or cancelling the season depending on recommendations from the government.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) had last week requested its member associations to inform them of the final decision about their suspended domestic leagues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Article continues below

“We are unable to make a final decision right now, and we have informed Caf. We have to wait and see how the [pandemic] situation will be in two weeks,” Uwayezu continued.

While most leagues are still undecided, some countries have seen their seasons cancelled such as Mauritius and Angola in Africa as well as Netherlands and Belgium in Europe, or prematurely ended such as Kenya and France.

Local giants APR top the table with 57 points and a game in hand, champions Rayon Sports are second with 51 points, while Police, at 44, and Mukura, at 41, are third and fourth, respectively.