Fernandes the difference as Man Utd beat Southampton in second straight Premier League win

Bruno Fernandes fired Manchester United to a second straight Premier League win as they beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday.

The captain struck after the break

United able to hold against the hosts

Erik ten Hag's men win again

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernandes rounded off a fine United move to give his side the lead in the second half of the clash at Southampton. The Red Devils were able to hold out for the three points in a narrow victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United started the week with an impressive 2-1 win against Liverpool on Monday. Although they had a quiet first half against the Saints this weekend, they were able to banish the memories of their losses to Brighton and Brentford by making it two straight victories.

ALL EYES ON: New signing Casemiro was brought on in the second half to make his United debut and although it was a brief appearance, he looked sturdy and at ease in midfield. Red Devils fans will be eager to see him involved from the start in their next game.

DID YOU KNOW? Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are the only players to have scored more goals in the Premier League than Bruno Fernandes since he made his debut in February 2020.

THE VERDICT:

The Red Devils put in a rare defensive performance

The spirit in the team looks high once again

But United still have some weak points

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's team are in action again on Thursday when they face Leicester at the King Power Stadium as they look to make it three straight wins in the league.