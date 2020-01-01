Fernandes wins Premier League Player of the Month award after impressive start to Man Utd career

The Portugal international star has been recognised for his superb performances for the Red Devils over the course of February

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for February after making a huge impact at Old Trafford following his €55 million (£50m/$61m) winter move from Sporting.

United finally managed to lure the Portugal international away from Jose Alvalade Stadium after many months of speculation on January 30, tieing the mercurial playmaker down to a five-and-a-half-year contract.

The 25-year-old has adapted to the demands of English football quicker than anyone could have predicted, with an eye-catching debut during a 0-0 home draw against Wolves showing a glimpse of what was to come.

Fernandes followed up that display by playing a key role in a 2-0 victory over Chelsea on February 17, with his perfectly flighted corner setting up Harry Maguire to head home the all-important second goal at Stamford Bridge.

The ex-Sporting talisman grabbed his first goal in United colours a week later, netting the opener from the penalty spot to set Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men on their way to a 3-0 win against Watford at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been rewarded for his impressive start in Manchester with the Player of the Month accolade, becoming the first Portuguese player to pick up the prize since Deco with Chelsea back in August 2008.

He also joins Anthony Martial (September 2015), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (December 2016) and Marcus Rashford (January 2019) as the only United players to have won the award in the lean post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

“Since I was a kid it was a dream to play for Man United, and to be there at Old Trafford is the biggest dream of my career," Fernandes said after finishing ahead of Marcos Alonso, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Matt Doherty and Nick Pope in the final voting.

“When you come to a new club you always want to score, and the first goal is special. It doesn't matter how the goal is scored, but important is the goal’s worth.

“I’m happy with my start, but from now I need to give more, to be better.”

Fernandes is currently taking in an enforced break from action with the rest of the United squad as the footballing authorities bid to combat the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused major disruptions to the sporting calendar across the world.

The Red Devils were made to play their latest Europa League fixture behind closed doors due to the ongoing crisis, running out 5-0 winners against LASK in the first-leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday, with Fernandes adding another assist to his tally.